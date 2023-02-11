BANCROFT — Late in 2022, Bancroft resident Karen Eppinger received a call from her daughter, Jennifer Bustamante, with a piece of what Eppinger said was “shocking” news: Karen would be the third Eppinger to be inducted in the Hayward, Wisc.-based Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame.
“I never expected that. I knew my uncle and father were, but it never crossed my mind that I would be (inducted),” she said.
The Hall inducted eight members, including Eppinger, in its 2023 class.
At the Ultimate Fishing Show in Detroit in January, the Hall of Fame held a ceremony for Eppinger, who received a commemorative plaque surrounded by close family and friends. Eppinger said she was nominated by a distant cousin, and received the plaque from her friend and colleague, Jim Grandt, who she used to do sports shows with.
The Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame was founded in 1960. It “considers persons who have had lasting world, national, and regional achievements to benefit fresh water sportfishing; persons who have developed a unique communication means or avenue instrumental in introducing fishing to the public or maintaining public interest or awareness; persons who have gained a status of credibility and immortality judged so by their customers or peers; persons whose creations introduce, encourage or inspire the enjoyment of fresh water fishing; along with organizations and government entities that have performed a valuable service or act to benefit fresh water sportsfishing,” for induction.
Eppinger, followed her great uncle, Lou Eppinger, and her father, Ed Eppinger, into the hall. Lou began the family fishing tradition in 1906 designing a special lure, made from a spoon weighing 2 ounces, and starting a shop in Detroit from which he sold his wares.
As it turned out Lou Eppinger’s lures could catch lots of fish. He sold them as the “Osprey,” but later rebranded them as the “Dardevle,” after the “Teufelhunden,” or “Devil Dogs” — a name given by the Germans to the 4th U.S. Marine Brigade, which captured many in the Battle of Belleau Woods in 1918, per Dardevle by Eppinger’s website.
Lou Eppinger’s shop moved to Dearborn in 1959, and Ed Eppinger took over the business when Lou retired. After Ed’s passing in 1987, the business became Karen Eppinger’s.
Per an October 2022 press release from the Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame, Eppinger was recognized for her efforts in keeping the family’s fishing tradition alive.
“In 1987, Ed’s daughter, Karen, took over at the helm of Eppinger Manufacturing and has been instrumental in successfully leading the company into the 21st century. In 1994, Karen was joined by her daughter Jennifer Bustamante, keeping this remarkable family-owned tradition alive. Eppinger celebrated its 100 year milestone in 2006 as the leading company and innovator of high-quality fishing lures,” the release states.
Millions of Eppinger lures are sold each year. The original Dardevle has since spawned an entire family of lures, with more than 16,000 different sizes, shapes and colors available to match every fishing need.
The 80-year-old Eppinger has lived in Bancroft — where her family has owned a cottage for over 50 years — since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. She felt an urge to escape the more-crowded confines of Dearborn. Eppinger said that her daughter is running the shop these days, but she still helps out with the business any way she can from afar.
Eppinger said most of all, her company takes pride in remaining a family-owned business making all its lures with U.S.-sourced materials
“We build performance, value and tradition into each and every Dardevle lure,” she said.
Eppinger has also worked in the booth at sports shows and fished in tournaments around the North American continent and the world. She said she particularly enjoys fishing in the Arctic region.
Eppinger said she doesn’t fish as often as she used to, but she tries to get out “a couple of times per year,” mostly in the spring. She said she’s recently had multiple boats rebuilt, and she looks fish more in 2023.
