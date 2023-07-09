Owosso Aiport eatery earns ‘Crowd Favorite’ status at Lansing Olive Burger Festival

Courtesy Photo The trophy Joe-Lee's Crosswinds Cafe took home for winning "Crowd Favorite' at the recent Olive Burger Festival in Lansing is seen here.

OWOSSO — Anyone who’s spent time delving into the Greater Lansing foodie-sphere knows that it’s chock full of olive burgers.

So when a tiny outfit out of Owosso comes in and claims a big prize at the Olive Burger Festival, well, it might not quite be a re-telling of the David and Goliath story with green olives in the underdog’s sling instead of smooth stones — but it’s not far off.

