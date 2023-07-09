Owosso Aiport eatery earns ‘Crowd Favorite’ status at Lansing Olive Burger Festival

OWOSSO — Anyone who’s spent time delving into the Greater Lansing foodie-sphere knows that it’s chock full of olive burgers.
So when a tiny outfit out of Owosso comes in and claims a big prize at the Olive Burger Festival, well, it might not quite be a re-telling of the David and Goliath story with green olives in the underdog’s sling instead of smooth stones — but it’s not far off.
The hero’s role in this tale goes to Joe-Lee’s Crossroads Café, which earned a “Crowd Favorite” award at the Olive Burger Festival held recently at Jackson Field in Lansing, beating out close to a dozen competitors — including legendary olive burger outpost Kewpee’s in downtown Lansing.
Joe-Lee’s is a pint-sized eatery located in the Owosso Municipal Airport. Sharing a birthday with nation, it turned 4 years old on Tuesday.
Joe-Lee’s co-owner Lee Ann French was pleased as punch to have won the crowd’s favor.
Her café’s prize-winning burger is based on an old family recipe. Her parents used to serve it up at the former Chippewa Hills Golf Course.
“We decided to do our burger the same way,” French said.
French says that one way Joe-Lee’s olive burger stands out is with its relative lack of mayonnaise. There’s some on the bun, and some holding everything together, but a light touch is essential.
“The olive is the star. You lose that with the mayo,” French said.
The meat is formed into a patty by hand and never frozen, which French says adds to the fresh flavor of the burger. There really aren’t any secret ingredients, either — just a little garlic salt and pepper.
Mix in some caramelized onion — which French says brings some needed sweetness to the saltiness of the olives — toast the bun just a little, and there you have it: A champion olive burger.
French said they found out about the contest on the “Lansing Foodies” Facebook Page — an online group some 45,000 strong. The posting asked for nominations for the best olive burger in Greater Lansing, and French found herself wondering, “Why aren’t we on there?”
On the day of the festival, Joe-Lee’s was prepared with 400 samples, or 100 burgers cut in quarters. They wound up handing out more than 2,000 samples, the result of a last-ditch blitz of 400 more burgers.
The burgers were cooked on a Blackstone grill and a 6-foot flat-top grill in full view of passers-by “in the Joe-Lee’s tradition,” French said.
Other vendors ran out of samples, leaving Joe-Lee’s with the full attention of olive burger aficionados.
When the awards were announced, the Joe-Lee’s crew was more than a little surprised to hear their name. Apparently, they shouldn’t have been.
“Everyone said we were the talk of the festival,” French said. “I just know we couldn’t see the end of the line!”
All in all, it was a good day for a small joint tucked away in a building that was never meant to be anything more than a terminal for an airport with no commercial traffic.
Joe-Lee’s is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. For more information, call (989) 277-4986.
