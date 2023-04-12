OWOSSO — The Owosso City Council began discussions of its proposed 2023-2024 budget at a special meeting Tuesday that saw some discussion, but no action. The meeting moved from the usual City Hall to the Owosso Armory to accommodate all department heads in the City of Owosso, plus the Downtown Development Authority and Planning Commission.

The proposed budget for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024 shows total revenue at $49,632,808 and total expenditures at $53,069,844 — putting the city $3,437,036 in the red.

