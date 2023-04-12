OWOSSO — The Owosso City Council began discussions of its proposed 2023-2024 budget at a special meeting Tuesday that saw some discussion, but no action. The meeting moved from the usual City Hall to the Owosso Armory to accommodate all department heads in the City of Owosso, plus the Downtown Development Authority and Planning Commission.
The proposed budget for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024 shows total revenue at $49,632,808 and total expenditures at $53,069,844 — putting the city $3,437,036 in the red.
Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne attributed expenditures coming in higher than revenue to the city’s spending on street projects in its Major Street Fund, and nearly $1.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that the city is obligated to spend. Sewer projects also make up a significant chunk of expenses.
The city’s general fund will see revenues of $10,153,327 in the prosed budget, with nearly 37% ($3,748,866) of that coming from general property taxes. Sixty-one percent of expenditures in the general fund will cover costs related to spending on the police and fire departments, which Henne said was largely because of a fire truck purchase and the replacement of two police cruisers at a time when high inflation is affecting vehicle prices.
“It’s the worst time in decades to buy vehicles,” Henne lamented.
Other general fund expenditures include renovations to the Oakwood Bridge, the purchase of body cameras for the police department and $7,000 on dugouts and bleachers at Bennett Field.
Owosso has 72.83 miles of streets, per Henne’s presentation, with 24.66 miles of “major” streets and 48.17 miles of “local” streets. Furthermore, 38% of Owosso’s local streets were evaluated as “poor” last year in the Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating (PASER). The proposed budget includes expenditures for street resurfacing and replacement of a water main on North Street between Hickory Street and M-52, bridge work on Gould Street and water main repair on Lee Street, and expenditures related to the recently passed Safe Routes to School project. In total, net expenditures for major and local streets total nearly $1.5 million more than net revenues.
The meeting was adjourned after approximately two hours, with no future budget meetings scheduled. The city operates on a July to June fiscal year. Per the city’s charter, council shall adopt a budget for the ensuing fiscal year at a regular meeting held not later than the fourth Monday of May each year, with a public hearing on the budget proposal not less than one week before its final adoption.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.