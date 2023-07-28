DURAND — Dr. Robert Rivas Cañas, a family doctor in Durand for more than 50 years who practiced until age 97, passed away in Alabama on July 12 at the age of 106.
Two of his patients are helping to host a public celebration of life for Cañas, which will be held at Durand Union Station on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Not only was Cañas a doctor, he was a sculptor, artist and an author. His daughter-in-law Jeannie Cañas, a resident of St. Clair County in Alabama, said she believed the doctor’s key to a longevity was his general happiness and his love for what he did.
“I know I’ve heard someone ask him many times, what is the secret to your longevity? He said, ‘Always be happy.’ I believe doing what he did kept him young,” she said.
Robert Cañas was born in El Salvador in 1918, and he earned his first medical degree from the National University of El Salvador in 1942. Per previous Argus-Press reporting, he came to the U.S. after joining an uprising against El Salvadoran dictator Maximiliano Martinez. He fled to Panama after the revolution failed and worked as a surgeon for Chiriqui Land Co. for eight years.
Cañas had to complete his medical degree again once he moved to the U.S. in the late 1940s. After a five-year process, which included him gaining U.S. citizenship, he opened a private surgical practice in Alabama and married Norma Gale Reid, his secretary in the practice.
Cañas moved to Durand in the late 1960s and opened a family medical practice, which he would not close until after his wife’s passing in 2014, after which he briefly returned to El Salvador before settling in Alabama for his remaining years.
In addition to his tireless work as a family physician, Cañas was an extremely talented artist. He started painting at age 5 and his skills were so pronounced that at least one of his early friends thought art was his true calling. Later in life, he used his talents to beautify his adopted home of Durand.
A number of sculptures and paintings by Cañas dot the Durand area. One of the most striking is a life-size sculpture of a railroad worker Cañas completed in 1988 which stands next to the Sandula Clock Tower in downtown Durand.
Other works include a mural inside Durand Union Station, and a mural depicting scenes from U.S. wars at the VFW Post 2272 hall.
Cañas was named Citizen of the Year by the Durand Area Chamber of Commerce in 2011 for his artistic additions to Durand.
Janet Rosencrantz and Sally Labadie are the two ex-patients helping organize the celebration of life for Cañas on Saturday.
Rosencrantz, who resides in Vernon Township, said Cañas was amazingly talented — including his ability to speak five foreign languages and play a handful of instruments — but what she’ll remember the most is the kindness with which he served her family since she was eight years old.
“I’ll remember his kindness above all else. My mother had arthritis and was almost bed-ridden, and he’d come to the house to see her. I never heard a harsh word out of his mouth even when I thought he had a right to,” Rosencrantz said. “I loved the way he looked at the world; he never found anything derogatory. He saw the beauty in life and was very kind towards anybody and everybody.”
Labadie, a Bancroft author, was also a patient of Cañas from the the 1970s on. She helped him publish his autobiography “100 Years: My Life from El Salvador, C.A. to the United States,” through Michigan State University in 2017.
“I just had all good experiences with him. I can’t say I had any problems. He was our doctor and he was there and we needed him,” Labadie said. “My whole family became friends with him, and I maintained that friendship, even as he became older and moved to Alabama.
Labadie, who said she loved visiting Cañas in Alabama and attended his 100th birthday party, said she hopes Cañas will be remembered for his talents and kindness.
“He made train setups, modeled trains and made his own buildings and was very interested in trains and the (Durand) depot. I hope he’ll be remembered for the works he left behind for people to enjoy. He was a kind man and generous,” she said.
Jeannie Cañas said while she’s not brought herself to sort through the late doctor’s belongings, she found some parting words found on a dresser that he wants on his tombstone: “Physician for the body; artist for the soul.”
Jeannie Cañas said the almost 10 years Robert Cañas lived with her and her husband Cabot in Alabama made the loss a tougher pill to swallow.
“He lived an amazing life. It gave us longer to love him and more to miss, and a bigger hole in our hearts. He was like another child for me to give care to for 10 years,” she said.
