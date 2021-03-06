OWOSSO — The Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity recently purchased a parcel of land along Monroe Street, between Park and Saginaw streets in Owosso to construct low-cost housing for needy families.
ReStore Owosso manager Rick Merling said Owosso Mayor Pro Tem Sue Osika and Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President/CEO Justin Horvath offered funds toward the purchase of the property for $20,000 from GracePoint Wesleyan Church. Funds were raised as part of Horvath’s past successful Mr. Owosso campaigns in 2019 and 2020. During those campaigns, Horvath and Osika raised nearly $45,000.
“Habitat is about homes and affordable homes for people,” Merling said “We’ve said there isn’t enough housing for many people in our county. Justin said he would rather those funds be used for building homes and helping people. So he made those funds available for purchase (of the property).”
Merling said the property is located to the northeast of the former location of GracePointe Wesleyan Church in Owosso. There were formerly homes on the parcel of land, originally seven lots, but those homes were torn down. The lots were reconfigured and will now feature four home lots.
“I’m hoping we can form a good relationship and this can continue to go on,” Merling added. “We’re in the process of identifying families who may qualify for these homes, along with businesses or sponsors to help with the work. There’s still a lot of stuff we have to do to make this happen.”
Josh’s Frogs, of Owosso, was considering purchasing the land, but an analysis determined they would have to make cost-prohibitive modifications, according to Merling.
Merling said many Shiawassee County residents work in other areas, and many cannot afford to purchase homes for $180,000-$200,000. He said Habitat for Humanity will work with banks and lenders to help families get financing.
“We’re excited about this opportunity to provide low cost housing,” Merling said. “It’s been almost 20 years since Habitat has built a house here.”
Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity Treasurer Ann Hall said she wants to help people in both counties to get affordable homes.
“I live in Shiawassee and work in Saginaw, so (it’s) important both are represented,” Hall said. “It’s really giving people a chance to own their own home and live in a safe, healthy and secure area. You almost can’t put a price on that. It’s very important.”
She said many Habitat families put in “sweat equity” by helping build or perform upgrades or repairs to other Habitat homes. People can also help out in various other ways, such as helping with the Habitat for Humanity newsletter or working at ReStore locations. Additionally, Hall said there are grant funds available for home repairs or improvements, but many area residents are not aware of the programs for critical and veteran home repairs. She encourages residents to contact Habitat for Humanity with any questions.
For any business owners or individuals interested in helping or with questions, please call Merling at (989) 720-0381 or visit sshgh.org.
