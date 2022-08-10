Showmanship
First-year Project
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
Showmanship
First-year Project
First Place: Adyson Balsley
Second Place: Abbegayle Lykins
Third Place: Elias Morgan
Fourth Place: Hayven Thiel
Fifth Place: Lily Miller
Novice
First Place: Kandall Vogl
Second Place: Natellie Boone
Third Place: Ellie Liebengood
Fourth Place: Natellie Boone
Fifth Place: Riley Sovis
Junior
First Place: Meadow Evans
Second Place: Jessica Ward
Third Place: Carter Birchmeier
Fourth Place: Maya Sovis
Fifth Place: Charles Murphy
Inermediate
First Place: Cassidy Harris
Second Place: Caitlyn Janicek
Third Place: Kylie Scherer
Fourth Place: Kayleigh Sipka
Fifth Place: Sterling Tomac
Senior
First Place: Nathan Scovill
Second Place: Abigail Olger
Third Place: Alexander Scovill
Fourth Place: Chloe Harris
Fifth Place: Katlyn Cunningham
Market and Sale Class Lambs
Individuals
Lightweight Market Lamb
Champion: Aubrey Rosser
Reserve: Elias Morgan
Middleweight Market Lamb
Champion: Anna Kurney
Reserve: Clara Henry
Heavyweight Market Lamb
Champion: Alexander Scovill
Reserve: Kendall Hall
Grand Champion: Alexander Scovill
Reserve Grand Champion: Kendall Hall
Pens
Lightweight Pen of Market Lambs
Champion: Meadow Evans
Reserve: Riley Sovis
Middleweight Pen of Market Lambs
Champion: Olivia Birchmeier
Reserve: Katlyn Cunningham
Heavyweight Pen of Market Lambs
Champion: Alexander Scovill
Reserve: Kendall Hall
Grand Champion: Alexander Scovill
Reserve Grand Champion: Kendall Hall
Homegrown
Grand Champion: Sterling Tomac
Reserve Grand Champion: Lilly Tomac
Club Flock Champion
Shiawassee County Sheep Masters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.