Shiawassee County Public Defender Doug Corwin announces run for probate judgeship

CORUNNA — Election Day 2024 is still well over a year away, but office seekers at every level of government are already gearing up for what is expected to be another contentious cycle. At the local level, a well-known member of the legal community announced Thursday his intention to seek a county judgeship, with current Shiawassee County Public Defender Doug Corwin planning to challenge Probate Court Judge Thomas Dignan for his seat.
“I’m just looking for a change,” Corwin said. “There have been some riffs between administration, and I’m all about bringing people together.”
In an interview Thursday, Corwin said the first question he asks the clients directed to his office is, “How can I help you?” He says this solicitous approach would inform his tenure on the bench.
In particular, he would like to see increased comity among the county courts.
“If I am elected, I think it would be great to get the courts working more together, an attitude of cooperation, an attitude of treatment. Let’s fix the problem,” Corwin said. “That’s going to be my slogan: ‘What can we do to help?’”
Corwin’s dedication to treatment can be seen in his involvement with 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart’s Drug Court program. The treatment court currently boasts a 0% recidivism rate among its graduates.
Corwin hopes to emulate this program in the family and juvenile cases which would fall under his purview as probate judge. He believes juvenile cases that end up in higher courts could have happier endings with this approach.
The head of the Shiawassee Public Defender’s office since its inception — he was approved for the post by the county board in October 2018 in a 5-1 vote — Corwin is proud of his record in office.
At one point, the office reeled off an impressive streak of eight wins and a mistrial in 11 jury trials. The mistrial was re-tried by prosecutors, and turning into an outright acquittal.
“We had about an 80% win rate,” Corwin said of his office’s record in jury trials, adding that the Michigan Indigent Defense Council used Shiawassee County as an example of how public defender’s offices can work successfully.
“We don’t do it for money,” Corwin said of working as a defense attorney. “I love to uphold people’s constitutional rights.”
Working in criminal defese has furnished Corwin with a treasure trove of out-there anecdotes.
One incident that stands out from Corwin’s time in the field occurred while he was working on a murder cold case. He was interviewing a client inside a jail, and he accidentally pushed a “panic” button, indicating to guards he was being attacked by his client. Corwin pushed the button and his client “froze” in place. “The guards saw the whole thing and they were laughing.”
Corwin graduated from Lakeview High School in 1982. He went on to attend Davenport University, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a minor in paralegal. He then earned his pre-law bachelor’s degree before attending law school and working as a paralegal for the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office.
Prior to being admitted to the Michigan Bar in 1998, Corwin — whose father was a Montcalm County Sheriff’s deputy, and always wanted his son to go into law enforcement — was a reserve police officer in St. Louis for several years and worked in the Greenville Fire Division of Public Safety and Montcalm County’s fire service in Carson City.
After passing the bar, he went into private practice, working out of Durand. Corwin also served as mayor of Chesaning for 10 years.
An ordained Church of the Nazarene minister, Corwin is married to wife Diane, and the couple have two children and a 3 1/2-year-old granddaughter. He is also a member of American Legion Post 57 in Owosso.
In his free time, Corwin is currently pursuing his pilot’s license, which he hopes to obtain by the end of summer. “I told my wife I will not purchase a plane without her approval,” he joked.
Corwin will be running against current Probate Court Judge Dignan, who confirmed to the Argus-Press over the weekend that he will be seeking another term.
Dignan was first elected as probate court judge in 2012, defeating Matthew Van Epps. He previously worked in private practice in Traverse City from 1988 to 1997.
In Michigan, elections for any judge office are non-partisan, so candidates do not declare a political party or affiliation.
