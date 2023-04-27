Shiawassee County Public Defender Doug Corwin announces run for probate judgeship

Shiawassee County Public Defender is shown in this Thursday photo. Corwin has announced he is running for Shiawassee County Probate Judge, the seat currently held by Thomas Dignan, in 2024.

 Argus-Press Photo/Josh Champlin

CORUNNA — Election Day 2024 is still well over a year away, but office seekers at every level of government are already gearing up for what is expected to be another contentious cycle. At the local level, a well-known member of the legal community announced Thursday his intention to seek a county judgeship, with current Shiawassee County Public Defender Doug Corwin planning to challenge Probate Court Judge Thomas Dignan for his seat.

“I’m just looking for a change,” Corwin said. “There have been some riffs between administration, and I’m all about bringing people together.”

