Owosso School Board votes to accept class-action vaping settlement

Argus-Press Photo/Matthew BartowOwosso Public Schools Superintendent Andrea Tuttle, center, speaks during Wednesday’s Owosso Public Schools Board of Education meeting.

OWOSSO — The Owosso School Board unanimously adopted a resolution authorizing Owosso Public Schools Superintendent Andrea Tuttle to accept a settlement with Juul Labs in a class action lawsuit in its Wednesday meeting.

The suit against Juul Labs — an e-cigarette company founded in 2015 — is a nationwide, class action lawsuit which has resulted in Juul Labs settling with 1,489 districts for $435,675,000. The district is set to receive $51,840 from the settlement. The suit alleges that Juul Labs “fraudulently and intentionally marketed products to children.”

