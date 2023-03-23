Owosso School Board votes to accept class-action vaping settlement

OWOSSO — The Owosso School Board unanimously adopted a resolution authorizing Owosso Public Schools Superintendent Andrea Tuttle to accept a settlement with Juul Labs in a class action lawsuit in its Wednesday meeting.
The suit against Juul Labs — an e-cigarette company founded in 2015 — is a nationwide, class action lawsuit which has resulted in Juul Labs settling with 1,489 districts for $435,675,000. The district is set to receive $51,840 from the settlement. The suit alleges that Juul Labs “fraudulently and intentionally marketed products to children.”
District policy dictates that the received funds are to be used to address the problem of vaping and nicotine addiction, but exactly what measures this entails is not specified.
The board had authorized the Owosso Schools to become a party to the lawsuit in August 2021. The board had to act on the settlement at Wednesday’s meeting, as the deadline for the district to accept the settlement is April 7, and the board’s next regularly scheduled meeting is April 26. If the district failed to adopt the settlement by April 7, its claims against Juul Labs would continue, with no guaranteed recovery, and with the district possibly expending significant time and costs in pursuing its claims.
The precise terms of the accepted settlement are confidential and were drafted by the district’s legal counsel — Thrun Law Firm.
Owosso Superintendent Andrea Tuttle said at Wednesday’s meeting she “wasn’t super-interested” in future litigation and wanted the board to move forward with the settlement, with the board obliging in a 6-0 vote (Trustee Adam Easlick was absent).
Youth vaping is a nationwide problem. Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams dubbed youth e-cigarette use an epidemic in a December 2018 advisory.
“I, Surgeon General of the United States Public Health Service, VADM Jerome Adams, am emphasizing the importance of protecting our children from a lifetime of nicotine addiction and associated health risks by immediately addressing the epidemic of youth e-cigarette use. The recent surge in e-cigarette use among youth, which has been fueled by new types of e-cigarettes that have recently entered the market, is a cause for great concern. We must take action now to protect the health of our nation’s young people,” the advisory reads.
Tuttle and the board have previously discussed the need to address students increasingly vaping at school. As a part of Navigate 360, a virtual lesson program the board approved in August 2022, students receiving five-day suspensions for vaping on school grounds can get suspensions reduced down to two days by participating in a lesson about vaping.
