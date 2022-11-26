CORUNNA — A Morrice man rejected a plea deal last week in 35th Circuit Court, and his trial for attempting to meet an underage minor for sex is expected to start at 8 a.m. Tuesday with jury selection.
Timothy Shively was charged July 12 with felony counts of child sexually abusive commercial activity, accosting a child for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.
On Wednesday, the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to add two individuals, one an FBI agent and the other a Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Deputy, to the witness list.
Defense attorney Nicholas Bostic argued Wednesday that the prosecution was attempting to “prejudice” the case, by any witness testifying that wasn’t involved in the case.
“If that agent gets up on the stand and he starts talking about how he set that up, then he’s talking about the content,” Bostic said. “Once he starts talking about the content, we’re going to get into the inferences that the government needs to prove to meet the mental elements… Quite frankly, if they open that door, I have a couple of semi trucks I’m going to drive through it about the psychological misfit of how they’ve done this entire case, and how it is totally off-base in actually catching predators. They’re going to open up a whole field of psychological testimony because they’re talking about inferences for mental intent.”
However, 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart denied the motion, but will allow the deputy to testify, citing a “lack of good cause” for both witnesses to be added.
According to online court records, Shively was charged in June, but was not arraigned until July. Shively pleaded not guilty at his arraignment before Shiawassee County Magistrate Mike Herendeen.
Shively’s case was bound over to circuit court Aug. 19, and he has previously rejected a plea agreement offered by prosecutors.
At Wednesday’s hearing, Bostic said his client’s stance hadn’t changed, and he intends to take his case to trial, which will likely begin Tuesday morning.
Court records do not indicate an amount for bond, but Shively was wearing civilian clothing at Wednesday’s hearing and is not currently listed as an inmate at the Shiawassee County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.