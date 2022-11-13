OWOSSO — Jill Davis has been in Halloween mode for pretty much an entire year.
The eight episodes of Food Network’s “Halloween Baking Championship,” which she appeared on — making it to the final round — may have been broadcast confined space between Sept. 12 and Oct. 31, those air dates had a long runway.
Davis, a currently home-based confectioner who runs “Drizzle Cakes and Bakes,” was first contacted by the Halloween Baking Championship production team towards the beginning of the year, receiving an email inviting her to participate in the interview process for the show. This process involved proving her baking prowess to producers over Zoom calls by whipping up a selection of Halloween-themed treats, Davis said.
After a brief interlude, in which she was temporarily able to shift her brain out of creepy-crawly mode, Davis learned she had booked the show. She had just enough time two load up a pair of Easter baskets for her two boys, ages 1 and 3, before she was whisked off to the set for three weeks of filming, where it was all Halloween, all the time.
“I’ve been constantly in my brain thinking, when is it Halloween? It’s kind of nice to be over, but it will always be Halloween in my head,” Davis said.
Davis said that HBC’s “Henson Hotel” was actually a studio in Knoxville, Ten. It was “really cool” and looked exactly like it appears on television.
Cool it might have been, but Davis admits that she was initially more than a little overwhelmed by the unfamiliar atmosphere once the competition started.
“It was awful at first. Your nerves are just so high. You don’t know the kitchen; you’re not in your kitchen with your stuff. It’s foreign. We all collectively forgot how to make a pie. The nerves, getting used to the cameras, and everything about the first bake was awful, but it got easier. The kitchen is big and has things all over the place. You have to run to get things, while the clock is ticking and (show host) John Henson wants to talk to you about stuff. It was mentally a lot to handle,” she said.
Davis’s foray into showbiz was not overloaded with glamor. Contestants stayed at what she called a “very normal chain hotel.”
They were subject to regular COVID-19 testing and restrictions, along with hours of interviews each day.
Davis said that, while each episode of the show features two different baking challenges — thematically named “The Thriller” and “The Killer” — the segments were filmed on separate days until the twin cake challenge that aired in the sixth episode.
Other behind-the-scenes tidbits include the fact that, according to Davis, some of the ingredients they were required to use weren’t mentioned on TV and there was one bake which never even aired.
Despite the restrictions, the contestants had three “off days” with no bakes. Davis said on one, they rented a van and got to enjoy the Dollywood theme park, where they got friendships bracelets which were sneaked on set in the show’s third episode. Producers weren’t thrilled with the contestants visiting Dollywood, and warned them to use extra sunscreen.
Speaking of her 11 fellow contestants, Davis said the group still keeps in touch and it wasn’t fun seeing fellow contestants sent to the 13th floor (i.e. eliminated from the show).
In particular Davis forged an extremely close bond with Marcisa Trejo, a bakery owner from Richardson, Texas who Davis describes as “wildly talented” when it comes to flavor profiling.
“It was fun. We were there for a competition and knew only one was walking away, but it was really cool because we were all really talented. It’s one thing meeting bakers from the local area that you’re in competition with, but we have our own little private network. It was fun to learn from the talents of other people in areas where I don’t have expertise,” she said. “I was glad the producers showed our camaraderie and never tried to pit us against each other.”
As for show host and comedian John Henson, despite his interruptions and twists during the timed bakes, she said working with him was “wonderful.”
“We referred to him as ‘Daddy John,’ and he knows it and loves it. Even though it was sometimes portrayed that we were irritated by him, he’s the warmest, genuinely funny person and enjoys the job. Half of the fun was watching him with his puns,” Davis said.
Davis said another aspect of the show that was depicted on television was the extent of the judging the contestants received. She said they received feedback from celebrity chef judges Zac Young, Carla Hall and Stephanie Boswell sometimes for a good five minutes, even though it looked like only 30 seconds on TV.
“They’re more like coaches than judges. They give you some really good advice to help move you forward,” Davis said. “They’re so gracious and kind, the advice I got from them will stick with me for the rest of my career. It was so amazing to get to stand in the same room as them.”
Davis said she got some particularly great advice after her Sachertorte (an Austrian chocolate cake variety) failed to impress the judges in the show’s second episode, and she had to survive a sudden-death bakeoff against a fellow contestant to advance. Davis said to make matters worse, she was battling a cold that she got before leaving for set, and wanted to stay in bed.
“I almost wanted to go home I was so sick. I had full-body chills and didn’t have the choice to stay in bed. My husband said I ‘looked like death’ when he watched it,” she said.
After that harrowing experience, Davis had “unfinished business,” and she certainly proved her mettle.
In the next episode, Davis teamed up with chef instructor Kristi Descher to make a hedge maze cake that received the top billing from the judges.
She had another flirtation with the 13th floor in the sixth episode, a team challenge where she and contestant Alexey Ivanov had to make twin cakes that looked identical but tasted different, and then bounced back again in the next episode.
In the penultimate episode, Davis had to make an entremet — a French cake “composed of multiple components assembled into layers, encased in a mousse, enrobed with a glaze and topped with fine decoration,” per dessertisans.com — which she said she had never attempted before.
With no experience in this Gallic offering, Davis decided she just wanted to have fun.
The contestants had to make a trio of mirror glaze entremets that were a reflection of their worst nightmare, and Davis knew she was going to get some flack for hers: a sloth.
“I was unhinged in a good way after almost being sent home (in the previous episode), and I knew that people were going to thing that my worst nightmare was dumb. I just wanted to have fun,” she said. Everything turned out fine for Davis, who the judges selected as winning the challenge.
Despite ultimately not winning the $25,000 prize and spot in the Food Network magazine, that was up for grabs in the finale, Davis says she harbors no disappointment about not being crowned champion.
“Absolutely (none),” she said. “Walking around and looking at each other’s cakes, I knew right then (Blayre Wright) won. She’s a wedding cake queen, it’s what she does, and she made a masterpiece in five hours. I don’t mind losing to a master of the craft,” she said.
Davis said despite not winning anything from the show, she said the exposure in and of itself was huge. She’s gone from around 700 followers to over 2,000 on her Facebook page and is working on a tremendous influx of Thanksgiving orders. She said the next step with her now increased exposure is looking for a new, larger space outside her home to grow into.
“We have a lot of momentum right now, so we’ve got to be smart and calculated,” she said. “Hopefully people enjoy what I do and the dream I just lived.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.