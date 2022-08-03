Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole won the four-person Republican primary for the 71st District state house seat, defeating main challenger Kevin Rathbun.
According to unofficial results from the state, BeGole received 6,131 votes (45.8%), while Rathbun got 4,887 votes (36.49%). Bob Carlin was a distant third with 1,924 (14.37%) and Alison Williston fourth with 450 (3.36%).
BeGole, who won a second term as sheriff in 2020, will head to the November election against Democrat Mark Zacharda. Zacharda ran unopposed in his primary Tuesday, receiving 6,411 votes.
“Despite a six-year ongoing effort by a local media outlet I was able to overcome their smear campaign and negativity by communicating my message to the voters,” BeGole said in a statement this morning.
The winner will replace outgoing State Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, who is term limited and not running for public office. The 71st house seat covers most of Shiawassee County and parts of Saginaw and Genesee counties.
In the 75th district, which covers the southwest portion of Shiawassee County, Penelope Tsernoglou defeated Emily Stivers to win a three-person Democratic primary. Tsernoglou received 6,791 votes (53.76%), while Stivers got 4,995 (39.54%).
Tsernoglou — an attorney and former Ingham County commissioner — will face Republican Chris Stewart in the general election. Stewart ran unopposed.
“It’s truly refreshing, especially in our current political environment, when voters reward campaigns that stick to issues, experience, and ideas — a campaign we strived to run each and every day,” Tsernoglou said in an emailed statement this morning.
BeGole, the son of former 66th District Court Judge George BeGole, has 30 years of law enforcement experience, including the last six as sheriff. He beat Democratic challenger Joe Ibarra for Shiawassee County’s top cop position twice — 23,077 to 10,194 in 2016 and 23,875 to 14,354 in 2020.
If BeGole defeats Zacharda in the November general election, he will have to resign as sheriff. A county commission would then be appointed to fill the position and complete the rest of BeGole’s term, which ends in 2024.
Rathbun, a Caledonia Township resident, is a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Army and a Corunna graduate. He touted an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.
“I’m proud of our campaign,” Rathbun said in a statement. “I’m so thankful to all of the volunteers and donors that came out to support me. You guys are the lifeblood of the county and I’m so happy to have met all of you. Unfortunately, we didn’t get the results we were hoping for last night. We were outspent nearly 4 to 1 in this race and I know we did just about everything we could’ve.”
Carlin is a farmer and teacher. Williston, from Linden, was a late entry into the field in April.
