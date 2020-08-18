County board tables request for CPL staffer

CORUNNA — A request by Shiawassee County Clerk Caroline Wilson to hire a part-time employee to process Concealed Pistol License (CPL) requests and renewals was tabled by the county’s Finance and Administration Committee Monday, with commissioners citing a need for more information prior to making a decision.
The staffing request will be revisited during Wednesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, set for 5 p.m. inside the Surbeck Building. Commissioners Brandon Marks, R-District 4, and John Plowman, R-District 6, voted in favor of revisiting the proposal Wednesday, while Commissioner Cindy Garber, R-District 6, voted against it.
Wilson said the clerk’s office needs an additional employee, given the large influx of CPL requests and renewals coming through the office, including 286 that have been processed by the office in the past three weeks.
Since Jan. 1, the clerk’s office has processed roughly 1,168 CPL requests, which is typically the amount the office would see during an entire calendar year, according to Wilson.
“Some people don’t get numbers so I thought I’d bring the boxes,” Wilson said during Monday’s meeting, gesturing toward a stack of boxes containing CPL paperwork. “It is a vicious cycle of trying to keep up and get the work done that needs to be done.”
The clerk’s office currently has two full-time employees, in addition to Wilson, who noted staff have had to come in on multiple Saturdays to keep up with current workload. The proposal would authorize the office to hire an additional employee to work no more than 19 hours per week at a starting wage of $15 per hour, with no benefits or vacation time.
“We’re sitting here talking about furloughs and layoffs, and buyouts … I don’t know how we can add (a position),” Garber said, noting the county is asking each department to cut its budget by 15 percent for the 2021 budget year, which begins Jan. 1. “As much as we may need that position, I think we probably can’t when we’re asking other people to reduce their staffs.”
Marks questioned whether the clerk’s office would be able to add the position while also making a 15 percent cut to its budget.
“I haven’t even been able to look at the budgets at all because of the deadlines that are so intense right now for the November election, (but) I believe so,” Wilson said. “I’ll try to look at that before Wednesday.”
Chairman Jeremy Root, R-District 5, indicated the rate of pay for the employee would need to be evaluated by the board before approval, as $15 per hour did not fall within county’s existing pay scale for that position, he said.
Wilson said the scale would be approximately $14.77 per hour for the position, but given the fact that the employee would have no benefits, she requested $15 per hour.
“I’m not going to vote yes on something where we don’t know where the scale is and it’s arbitrary,” Marks said. “We’ve got other department heads that are going to watch this video and say, ‘Look at that,’ so let’s either sit here and hammer it out or we’ve got to table it a month.”
Plowman suggested that the motion be tabled to Wednesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, so that Wilson could provide more information to the board. The motion carried 2-1.
