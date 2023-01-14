CORUNNA — A Perry man was sentenced to 60 days in jail for stealing his stepfather’s credit cards, vintage coins and other items because he was upset he was not allowed to live in a spare bedroom in his parents’ home.

Allan Husketh, 29, was also given two years of probation one one count of attempted larceny in a building, with the first 60 days of that being served in the Shiawassee County Jail. As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, one count of larceny in a building was dismissed.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.