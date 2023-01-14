CORUNNA — A Perry man was sentenced to 60 days in jail for stealing his stepfather’s credit cards, vintage coins and other items because he was upset he was not allowed to live in a spare bedroom in his parents’ home.
Allan Husketh, 29, was also given two years of probation one one count of attempted larceny in a building, with the first 60 days of that being served in the Shiawassee County Jail. As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, one count of larceny in a building was dismissed.
Husketh was ordered to pay court costs and fines, along with approximately $3,617 in restitution. He was credited with nine days served.
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart said that he understood that Husketh was angry with his stepfather, but told Husketh it was time to grow up.
“The beauty of growing up is you get to do what you want,” Stewart said. “Go do your own thing. Your mom doesn’t owe you a room. She decided to move on. She married someone that’s not your dad. Maybe that’s taking attention away from you. Maybe you weren’t her little boy anymore… You’re 29. She doesn’t have to get you a room. You need to grow up.”
In a short statement, Husketh said that he was angry his mother had married his stepfather, and that the stepfather refused to let him stay in an extra bedroom.
“I’m sorry for what I’ve done,” Husketh said. “I really am. There’s no justification for anything… I have nothing to say other than I’m sorry.”
Prosecutor Scott Koerner asked for a sentence that included some incarceration and restitution paid to the victim.
Defense attorney John Leone pointed out that Husketh had no prior felonies, and said his client had made “very bad decisions.”
“He’s not a chronic violator that has not shown disrespect,” Leone said, and added that other people were involved in the thefts. “This is far from people not caring about or ignoring the law.”
Husketh’s stepfather detailed the thefts from his home, which included firearms and other valuables. He said the coins especially had sentimental value. He asked Stewart to give Husketh the maximum allowable sentence.
“I guess the biggest thing is a jar of coins was from my late wife,” he said. “That meant the most to me. I was eventually going to give it to my nephew, but now with what happened, I won’t be able to do that. I’ll never get any of this stuff back… I just want some accountability.”
According to court records, Husketh was charged in October 2022 for the thefts, which occurred in August 2022.
Records do not indicate the amount bond was set, but Husketh had been free prior to Friday’s hearing. Stewart ordered Husketh to immediately begin serving his sentence.
Husketh was also on probation for a separate offense at the time of the thefts.
