OWOSSO TWP. — Kelli Collard never imagined she’d have her own clinic only four years after graduating from veterinary school — but she does.
After local veterinarian Nicholas Skarich passed away suddenly from a stroke in January, Northside Animal Hospital in Owosso Township was in a sort of limbo. There were still several veterinarians on staff, and the facility still provided treatment, but was without a permanent owner.
Craig Hook, who owned the clinic from 1980 to 2008, helped out for a few months in the interim, but didn’t want to resume bossing the facility permanently. Collard, who worked at another local clinic at the time, received a call from Hook asking if she wanted to be Northside’s fourth operator.
It was a natural call for Hook to make. Collard, a 2008 Owosso High School graduate, has known Hook for years. Her childhood cat was a patient of his.
Collard had been running the show at Northside since May. She said she’s enjoyed the experience thus far, although she said it’s been a “learning curve” at times. She said she likes working alongside Cindy Kruske-Jordan, who serves Northside as a veterinarian.
Overall, she’s doing her best to maintain the standards area pet-owners have come to expect from the hospital.
“Dr. Nicholas Skarich had been here for 15 years and was very respected. It’s definitely some big shoes to fill,” Collard said. “I love the clintele here. They are so sweet and we treat them like family. Everybody is so great and they work together fantastically.”
Collard earned her bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University in 2014 as an animal science major. After she spent a year as an exchange student in Denmark, Collard briefly worked at a dairy farm, but said it “wasn’t something she could see herself doing the rest of her life.”
Collard decided to go the vet school route, and she enrolled at the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine in St. Kitts & Nevis in the West Indies, where she spent three years and enjoyed the experience of working hands-on with animals, including care for and vaccinate stray pets on the island.
“The amount of hands-on learning was incredible at (Ross); they really do push their students and not just in bookwork. Working hands-on in the field with stray animals on the island, you have more opportunities to help pets,” she said.
Collard earned a degree in veterinary medicine from Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine in 2019.
Collard also externed at the MSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital.
Collard said her passion for animals dates back to her childhood, when she would play with her aunt and uncle’s livestock on their family farm in Cadillac.
“We always say at a young age, you just have a love for animals. If you’re strong willed, you push through and are really doing what you love,” she said.
