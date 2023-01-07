Middlebury Township family with blind son hopeful area will receive SATA service

MIDDLEBURY TWP. — In many respects, Cody Cannon is a normal teenager.
The 17-year-old Corunna High School senior would like to get a job — ideally something automotive-adjacent; he enjoys puttering in the garage at home with his dad, helping restore a 1979 Oldsmobile Cutlass — and he wouldn’t mind occasionally going shopping on his own, without his parents hovering.
Complicating matters is the fact that Cannon is almost entirely blind.
If Shiawassee Area Transportation Authority buses served his area of the county, getting a ride to wherever he wanted to go would be relatively easy, but, right now, Middlebury Township doesn’t financially support the service, leaving Cannon near the bottom of a request list.
The family hopes that will all change soon, beginning with Tuesday’s township board meeting. If the board approves funding, then Cannon is hopeful he would be able to lead a life with a lot more liberty in it.
“It would be a lot nicer to do things myself,” he said, “It would be good to have more independence.”
Cannon was born with a genetic condition which has already taken one of his eyes. The glaucoma medicine he took had some nasty side effects, and surgery to remove the organ became necessary at age 15.
He has a minute degree of sight in his remaining eye, his mother, Robin Cannon, says, but the limited field of vision is “like looking through a coffee stirrer.”
There is the possibility of medical trials for treatments that could theoretically restore some amount of vision, Robin Cannon said, but those are eight to 10 years in the future. Meanwhile, it takes a decent amount of coordination if Cody needs to go just about anywhere.
Middlebury Township has previously had SATA service, according to an email exchange between Robin Cannon and Middlebury Twp. supervisor Jeff Swan. The agreement was canceled, Swan wrote, because there were only two or three requests in a 12-month period.
“That was simply not cost-effective,” Swan said. Swan went on to note that he has recently received several additional requests for service from other township residents.
SATA executive director Mary Rice said if Middlebury approves the request, the two entities would proceed with the paperwork necessary for the relationship to move forward.
“We will be happy to work with them,” she said.
The public is encouraged to attend Tuesday’s township meeting, which will take place beginning at 7 p.m., Tuesday at the Middlebury Twp. Hall, 7627 W. M-21, Ovid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.