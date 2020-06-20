CORUNNA — A Corunna man was sentenced to prison Thursday morning in 35th Circuit Court by Judge Matthew Stewart for robbing the Caledonia Township Autozone with a pellet gun in December 2019.
Zachary Hadley, 26, was sentenced to two years, seven months to eight years, nine months in prison.
He was also ordered to pay court costs and fines, and must undergo psychological screening. Hadley was credited with 38 days served toward his sentence.
Stewart noted that even though Hadley had no prior criminal record, the nature of the offense warranted a prison sentence.
“This is a most unusual case,” Stewart said. “Hadley has no criminal record. Nothing. By all accounts, you led a pretty conforming life, in terms of what he’s supposed to be doing. Then all of a sudden, armed robbery. What do you do with that?”
“No prior criminal history benefits you today because your guideline scoring is pretty low,” Stewart told Hadley before pronouncing the sentence. “You have to know that some day when you are released from prison, if you return to that sort of activity, we won’t be having a discussion about low guidelines. We’ll be having a discussion about years and years in prison.”
Hadley pleaded guilty at a May 14 hearing. As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, two counts of felony firearms were dismissed. He admitted at that hearing to entering Autozone on M-21 in Caledonia Township and demanding money from the manager at gunpoint.
“I had a pellet gun. I didn’t want to hurt them. I drove away, about a quarter-mile down the road. I got pulled over about a quarter mile down the road,” Hadley said at the May plea hearing.
“It was a BB gun, but the victim didn’t know that,” Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner said Thursday. “The public wouldn’t know that. I think this defendant needs to be punished with a term in the Michigan Department of Corrections. We need to send a message to this defendant.”
Hadley apologized to the victims of the robbery before receiving his sentence. “I’m extremely ashamed of myself and disappointed in myself as well,” he said.
After his arrest immediately following the robbery, Hadley was arraigned Jan. 2 in 66th District Court before Judge Terrance Dignan; he pleaded not guilty. His case was bound over to circuit court Jan. 22.
Court records do not indicate the amount of bond, but Hadley had been free until the May 14 plea hearing, after which Stewart revoked his bond and ordered Hadley to immediately turn himself in to the Shiawassee County Jail to await sentencing.
