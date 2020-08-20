CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to advance a motion authorizing the expenditure of up to $10,000 from the Waste Management Fund for the construction of a restroom at Lytle Road Park.
The proposed park improvements will go before the board for final approval during tonight’s full board meeting, set for 5 p.m. at the Surbeck building.
“We’ve had a lot of activity at Lytle Road Park … People have been putting in at Shiatown and canoeing to Lytle Road Park and there’s not a bathroom there,” Commissioner John Plowman, R-District 7, said Monday.
“We have approximately $209,000 in our Waste Management Fund at the moment, and of that $25,000 to $26,000 is committed for some matching funds for the Henderson Park (improvements),” Plowman continued, “but we have a quite a balance in there, so the parks and recreation board felt it would be a very good idea to build a toilet there.”
The proposed unisex restroom would be handicap accessible and would resemble the existing toilet at Geeck Road Park, according to Plowman.
If approved, the toilet would likely be in place before winter, he said.
The project may require a variance from the Shiawassee County Road Commission given its close proximity to the road, Plowman added, though attaining the required clearance should not be an issue.
Commissioner Dan McMaster, R-District 2, noted several county employees and area residents have contacted him this week regarding the proposed restroom, questioning how the county could allocate $10,000 to construct the facility while also furloughing employees and discussing potential layoffs.
“This is not taxpayer funded,” McMaster said. “(Waste Management funds) are restricted funds, so we can only use it for certain things and we use it for recycling, we use it to redo our parks…projects like this.”
Lytle Road Park, located near the intersection of Lytle and Kirby roads, features a canoe/kayak launch, picnic tables and two grills.
