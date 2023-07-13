Presentation at Shiawassee County Board meeting kicks off homelessness discussion

Hannah Gottschalk, executive director of SafeCenter Domestic and Sexual Violence Services of Clinton and Shiawassee counties and a member of the Shiawassee County Emergency Shelter Task Force, speaks during Wednesday’s Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners meeting.

 Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow

CORUNNA — A presentation at Wednesday’s regularly scheduled Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners meeting kicked off an extended discussion about the state of homelessness in Shiawassee County.

Hannah Gottschalk, executive director of SafeCenter Domestic and Sexual Violence Services of Clinton and Shiawassee counties and a member of the Shiawassee County Emergency Shelter Task Force, gave the presentation, which laid out data collected in the task force’s first annual report, covering a period running from Oct. 1, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2022.

