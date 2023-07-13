Presentation at Shiawassee County Board meeting kicks off homelessness discussion

CORUNNA — A presentation at Wednesday’s regularly scheduled Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners meeting kicked off an extended discussion about the state of homelessness in Shiawassee County.
Hannah Gottschalk, executive director of SafeCenter Domestic and Sexual Violence Services of Clinton and Shiawassee counties and a member of the Shiawassee County Emergency Shelter Task Force, gave the presentation, which laid out data collected in the task force’s first annual report, covering a period running from Oct. 1, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2022.
“It is, please note, a foundational report. We have been getting a lot of feedback on the report on things that can be included in the report moving forward. We wanted to get a baseline of data to start collecting information on what homelessness looks like in our rural community, because we know that it exists and we know that it’s a problem,” Gottschalk said. “Anyone that works on the front lines — whether we’re service providers, churches who are working with the homeless — know that it’s a problem here, but we wanted to show the numbers of what’s going on in the community.”
Among the most startling statistics presented by Gottschalk — who said that the homeless population within Shiawassee County is at an all-time high — was one measuring the number of homeless students across districts in Shiawassee County. Between the districts of Byron, Corunna, Durand, Morrice, New Lothrop, Owosso, Perry and the Shiawassee Regional Education Service District, a total of 1,336 students classified as “homeless” attended school in Shiawassee County during the October 2021-September 2022 report timeframe.
These numbers were compiled under the McKinney-Vento Act, which is a federal law that gives children and youth experiencing homelessness the right to enroll in school immediately, and requires districts to have a local homeless education liaison, who must identify and serve such children and youth.
In addition to homeless students, the report compiled data from agencies across Shiawassee County housing homeless individuals. SafeCenter, which provides children and adults who have experienced domestic and/or sexual violence with emergency housing, provided 35 residents with emergency shelter and 20 with transitional supportive housing over the time period. Shiawassee Health and Wellness served 24 persons identifying their living arrangement as homeless, with 71% of those being male.
The report also showed that Great Lakes Bay Health Centers in Owosso assisted 25 homeless patients in the year covered by the report, and the Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness served 211 homeless clients in the county, including five homeless veterans.
There was some disagreement among commissioners as to the overall reliability of the data presented in illustrating the county’s unhoused population. In particular, some commissioners disagreed with some of the persons logged in the report being classified as homeless if they were living with friends or family.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development defines homeless as: “An individual or family who lacks a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence.”
“We seem to have, as I said, a conglomeration of different things here lumped under a homeless moniker,” said County Board Chairman Greg Brodeur.
“The average person when you say homeless is going to picture the extreme problems,” Brodeur went on. “If there’s a mother and children living in her car, that’s something that needs immediate attention. I’ve been out to the (Shiawassee) River and seen the tents (of homeless people); it’s heartbreaking. Families living together with friends and relatives, while it is unfortunate and insecure, is more common in history than not, is often transitional and often very different.”
Commissioner Brad Howard voiced a similar opinion.
“I would love to see the data behind the numbers here, like what prompts someone to get put in that number — with all of them, not just the McKinney-Vento (students). I realize the numbers are there for shock value, but I want the data behind it to get to the real truth. Shock, great, but let’s get the real… like how many people are on the streets at night in Owosso,” Howard said.
The presentation was brought to the board by Commissioner Marlene Webster, who said she had previously heard Gottschalk recite the data and wanted the other commissioners to hear it as well. Webster said she’s had previous experience working with homeless people in the community and provided emergency shelter, so she wasn’t shocked to hear the report’s findings and attested to their accuracy.
“I know those statistics we heard are real and I know the stories behind them, because of the work that I’ve done on multiple levels. I know there’s a lot of question of whether that’s real and there’s a lot of variation of what it means to be homeless, but all of those represent people who do not have secure housing and for whom it becomes a difficult barrier in getting education, in getting housing and in getting other resources they need because they don’t have a place to live,” she said.
Webster said that what the report labels “Doubled Up” situations — those living in the home of a family or friend — don’t represent housing security and is an important component of the data.
“I think it speaks to the housing instability and the lack of affordable housing to me. People are “Doubled Up” because they can’t afford their own place, so it speaks to that issue and to the risk that they are homeless because at any time, the family they are living with can say, ‘You’re out.’ They can just put them out on the streets,” she said.
