By MATTHEW BARTOW
Argus-Press Staff Writer
The tornado which touched down in Gaylord last Sunday — killing two people, injuring more than 40, and causing severe damage to homes and businesses across a 16-mile swath — served as a frightening reminder to Michiganders that, while extreme natural disaster is not as common here as in other parts of the country, the Mitten can still be subject to Mother Nature’s occasionally harrowing whims, upending lives in an instant.
The Gaylord twister had maximum wind speeds of 150 mph per the National Weather Service (NWS), putting it in the EF-3 category on the Enhanced Fujita Scale — which categories tornadoes by estimated wind speeds based on observable damage, ranging from EF-1 on the low end to EF-5 at the high. EF-3 tornadoes have estimated wind speeds between 136 and 165 mph.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmostpheric Administration’s Storm Events Database, the state of Michigan hadn’t seen a tornado rated EF-3 or higher since a 2012 twister hit Dexter, which also clocked in at EF-3.
Shiawassee County has had a few notable tornadoes in its past.
Rich Pollman, warning coordination meterologist for the Detroit-Pontiac office of the NWS, said while tornadoes are rarer in Shiawassee County than more southern portions of Michigan, they certainly aren’t unheard of.
“We get tornadoes every year in (Michigan) — averaging about 15 per year — and while most happen in the southern half of the state, they have been reported in every county in the state,” Pollman said.
NOAA’s Storm Events Database shows that 32 confirmed tornadoes have hit Shiawassee County since 1950, the strongest of which was an F4 tornado (the equivalent of a modern EF-5) in 1965. The most recent confirmed tornado in the county was in August 2019 near New Lothrop. Shiawassee County hasn’t had any tornado-related fatalities since 1911, and only 16 injuries have occurred since 1950.
The strongest tornado to hit the area in recent years struck on March 14, 2019, when an EF-2 twister, with winds up to 125 mph, tore through 18.2 miles of Vernon Township. While no one was hurt, 10 buildings were destroyed and 50 others were damaged according to police, leaving thousands without power.
Looking ahead, Pollman speculates that the severity of natural disasters will be worsened by the effects of climate change — though some data indicate that the frequency of inclement weather could be reduced.
“We’re likely to have less days of severe weather, but on the days we do have, it will tend to be more significant and stronger, including larger hail, stronger winds and more strong tornadoes,” Pollman said. “All weather is driven by the difference between the temperature at the equator, and with greater warming at the poles, you’re lessening the temperature difference, meaning storm systems will move slower. But, with a warmer planet, the air will be warmer and have more moisture, creating more unstable air for storms to form and the more potential for them to have punch.”
Safety protocols in Shiawassee
Jeff Weiss, emergency manager of Shiawassee County, Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole, and Pollman all agreed that the most important advice they could give to people is to have an action plan in place for emergencies such as tornadoes.
“Storms can arise quickly, so it’s not always possible to give people adequate notice,” BeGole said. “It’s important for families to have a plan and practice the plan to prepare.”
“People need to take tornado warnings very seriously; it’s not a time to observe the tornado or try to capture it on film,” Weiss said. “People need to know where to go and shelter properly, which starts by having a plan in place and knowing what you’re going to do when a warning comes out.”
Weiss said the plan needs to include a way for residents to receive warnings. He said that there are several ways a person could receive warnings, including the use of a battery powered weather radio, subscribing to mobile alerts from the NWS and other news agencies. The county has a mass communication system called RAVE that alerts residents in emergencies such as tornado warnings. Residents can sign up for RAVE on Facebook or at shiawassee.net.
Weiss and BeGole said the county has several tornado sirens that are activated when a warning is issued, including four around the city of Owosso, two in Durand and one each in Perry, Corunna, Laingsburg, Bancroft, Venice Township and Vernon Township. However, the county does not have a centralized siren system, meaning a siren couldn’t be heard from every part of the county.
“Plus, you could be located near a siren and not hear it for many reasons,” Weiss said.
Weiss and BeGole both said they would like the county to have a centralized system, but that financial constraints inhibit it at present.
BeGole said once a tornado warning is issued, his deputies act as spotters, getting to “clear locations and observing approaching clouds and funnel clouds, communicating anything looking suspicious to the NWS.” He said personnel from fire departments and trained weather spotters in the county are involved as well.
Pollman said after receiving the warning, people need to seek shelter in a safe location, preferably in a basement or in an interior room on the lowest level of a sturdy building if no basement is present.
“The idea is always to put as many walls between you and the tornado as possible,” he said.
BeGole said people should have an emergency supply kit to take with them to their safe spot when a tornado warning is issued, which should include a weather radio with battery backup in case power goes out, a flashlight and an extra supply of food and water.
Emergency response to twisters
BeGole, who has been sheriff since 2016 and has worked in law enforcement for 32 years, has experience leading an emergency response in the aftermath of a tornado – he was a leading figure in the county’s response to the Vernon Township twister in 2019.
The sheriff was at a township meeting when he got a call about the incident.
He said the first thing he did was establish an emergency operation center at a fire department in Vernon Township — coordinating EMS, fire departments, law enforcement agencies and other first responders into one central location for information to flow through.
From there first responders were assigned to a “gridded” area, so they could go house-to-house and ensure the safety of all individuals. The second phase, BeGole said, was concentrating on longer-term items, such as establishing a shelter with food supply and other necessities, working to restore power and reopen roads, in order to “start the process of getting back to normal.”
Operating the emergency operation center was a significant undertaking with “a lot more behind the scenes than someone would realize,” said BeGole. One consideration included coordinating and vetting volunteers for purposes of fraud prevention.
“I’m proud of the way the community came together and healed from it. There was great cooperation, and it’s nice to see a plan come together,” BeGole said.
Weiss stressed that emergency management in the county is in a “constant state of readiness” for future emergencies, including tornadoes. He said this includes updating response and mitigation plans, and doing debriefing after a disaster on how to improve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.