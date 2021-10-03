Community initiative seeks to help residents find common ground

OWOSSO — The Cook Family Foundation and Owosso resident Kari Krantz Selleck are joining forces on a new initiative aimed at helping those with different viewpoints find common ground.
The Remedy Project will begin Oct. 21 with the first of several “Listening to Better Understand Others” sessions. The inaugural session will begin at 5:30 p.m. inside The Armory, with an additional session slated from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Owosso Public Schools Performing Arts Center as well a remote session from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18. There is no cost to attend the sessions.
Cook Family Foundation Executive Director Tom Cook said his organization will provide start-up support for Phase 1 of the project, which aims to help area residents to understand others, even while disagreeing with their opinions and viewpoints.
“I think for our community to work, for democracy to work, we need people with different opinions to talk and listen to each other and work through problems,” Cook said. “Hopefully these sessions help people develop skills for civic dialogue. We need to listen more to each other, really listen. If we’re not swayed by partisan or ideological ideals, it makes our community better.”
Cook compared the current political climate to a University of Michigan fan refusing to speak to someone else simply because they’re a Michigan State fan.
Krantz Selleck, who has doctorate in organizational change, believes the initiative will bring about positive change locally. Division, she said, is often a problem in the community.
“The Cook Family Foundation put out a call to action on a number of things and I’ve been figuring out how to be a positive contributor,” Krantz Selleck said. “They are funding Phase 1, bringing people together to heal wounds and division. Phase 1 is a launch. We can’t begin to take on challenges without respecting differences of opinion. We need to find common ground and have empathy for each other.”
Krantz Selleck said the second phase of the initiative will include training on how to listen to others and their opinions.
“This is an opportunity to bring people together to explore the trauma we’ve faced together,” Krantz Selleck said. “We can get back to being able to enjoy people’s company who don’t believe what you believe.”
Krantz Selleck developed the project in collaboration with the Center for the Study of Citizenship at Wayne State University and the Kettering Foundation Network.
“The goal is to get people off social (networks) and talking with another,” Cook said. “I hope this leads to the creation of more opportunities where people can come together and talk about issues. We’re excited to work with Kari and other community leaders on this project.”
For more information about The Remedy Project, email Krantz Selleck at info@kskconsultancy.com.
