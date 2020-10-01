Shiawassee Goodfellows begin annual Wrap a Child in Warmth campaign

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Since the Great Depression, the Shiawassee Goodfellows group has helped hundreds of local children stay warm each winter — and they’re about to do it again.
Despite the challenges presented by the current coronavirus pandemic, volunteers for the charitable organization — sporting their distinctive green aprons — will sell papers starting Friday for the annual “Wrap a Child in Warmth” campaign.
“It’s more important than ever, with all the unemployment and COVID-19, and so many people in need,” former Goodfellows president Ed Hildebrandt said. “We just need to help these families.”
From noon to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, donations will be collected in front of Fifth Third Bank, the Owosso Post Office, Gilberts Hardware and probably in front of J.C. Penney.
“Because of this odd year, you may see Shiawassee Goodfellows selling papers on more than those two days,” Goodfellows President Robert Dorcey said. “It depends on the availability of volunteers.”
Tapping volunteers has been a challenge, Dorcey said, because the group’s meetings have been suspended during the pandemic. That’s why the Goodfellows are relying more heavily on online and mail-in donations this year.
One hundred percent of the dollars collected are used for the purchase of county children’s winter clothing needs.
“That’s my biggest reason for being in this organization, because 100 percent of the donations go to the cause,” Treasurer Sue Lamphere said.
To donate online, visit shiawasseegoodfellows.com or mail a check made out to Shiawassee Goodfellows to Robert Dorcey, 1069 E. Main St., Owosso, MI 48867. On the website, donors have the opportunity to make recurring donations. Five dollars per month is enough to provide one child with winter garb, Dorcey said.
“It’s been a tough year for everyone, so it’s very important that those who can, help,” Vice President Michael Braun said.
Volunteers are still sought to sell newspapers and collect donations. Volunteers are also needed to meet up with recipient families at Meijer or Penney (if the store, marked for closure, is still open) to shop for the children, who will each purchase about $50 worth of coats and other winter clothing.
“It’s getting colder, so we want to start shopping within a week after the drive,” Braun said.
He said he’s been touched by the sight of children who were thrilled to pick out a $25 coat for themselves.
“It’s sad to think some kids are overjoyed with getting a coat or a pair of thick socks,” he said. “It pulls at the heartstrings.”
To become a volunteer or for more details, contact Dorcey at rob@elitetax-mi.com (put “Shiawassee Goodfellows” in the subject line) or (989) 720-1120.
Last year, Goodfellows served 509 children in Shiawassee County, based on referrals from school districts. The group spent $27,293 on the children’s needs.
“We expect to have even more children in need this year,” Dorcey said, “but at the same time it’s going to be tougher to get out on the street and ask for donations (because of pandemic restrictions).”
Dorcey became president and Mike Braun vice president of Shiawassee Goodfellows last year, taking over from longtime president Hildebrandt.
“Ed (Hildebrandt) has been an enormous help,” Dorcey said. “For the nine to 10 years he was president, he was the workhorse of the organization. Even now, as past president, he has done as much as he can to help this organization. I hope he understands how much we appreciate him.”
