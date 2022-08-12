Opne Dairy Cattle
Supreme Champion: Kelsie Atherton with her Holstein
-
Breeds
Ayshire
Summer Yearling
First Place: Iley Doyle
Spring Yearling
First Place: Luke Atherton
Winter Yearling
First Place: Ben Crevier
Aged Cow
First Pace: Luke Atherton
Best Udder, Cow in Milk
First Place: Luke Atherton
Junior Champion: Luke Atherton
Reserve Champion: Iley Doyel
Senior Champion: Luke Atherton
Grand Champion: Luke Atherton
Reseve Champion: Luke Atherton
-
Brown Swiss
Spring Heifer Calf
First Place: Ainsley Braid
Second Place: Evan Ritter
Winter Heifer Calf
First Place: Cassidy Braid
Spring Yearling
First Place: Bryce Ritter
Junior Champion: Cassidy Braid
Junior Reserve Champion: Ainsley Braid
Grand Champion: Cassidy Braid
Reserve Champion: Ainsley Braid
-
Milking Shorthorn
Aged Cow
First Place: Ben Crevier
Senior Champion: Ben Crevier
Grand Champion: Ben Crevier
-
Any Other Breeds:
4-Year-Old
First Place: Abigail Lehman
Aged Cow
First Place: Abigail Lehman
Dam and Daughter
First Place: Rebecca Lehman
Senior Champion: Abigail Lehman
Reserve Senior Champion: Abigail Lehman
Grand Champion: Abigail Lehman
Reserve Champion Female: Abigail Lehman
-
Red and White
Spring Heifer Calf
First Place: Corbie Green
Fall Heifer Calf
First Place: Breeah Reed
Second Place: Kelsie Atherton
Fall Yearling
First Place: Kelsie Atherton
Second Place: Abigail Lehman
Best Udder, Cow in Milk
First Place: Rebecca Lehman
Junior Champion: Breeah Reed
Reserve Junior Champion: Kelsie Atherton
Grand Champion: Breeah Reed
Reserve Champion: Kelsie Atherton
-
Jersey
Spring Heifer Calf
First Place: Iley Doyle
Second Place: Frank Schluser
Winter Heifer Calf
First Place: Ella Ostantoski
Second Place: Kamryn Atherton
Fall Heifer Calf
First Place: Ben Crevier
Summer Yearling
First Place: Rebecca Lehman
Second Place: Iley Doyle
Spring Yearling
First Place: Rebecca Lehman
Winter Yearling Marissa Jacobs
Second Place: Abigail Lehman
Fall Yearling
First Place: Joseph Jacobs
Second Place: Iley Doyle
Third Place: Abigail Lehman
Jr. 2-Year-Old
First Place: Hannah Jacobs
3-Year-Old
First Place: Kamryn Atherton
Second Place: Angel Rice
4-Year-Old
First Place: Breeah Reed
Second Place: Calhoun Place
Aged Cow
First Place: Ben Crevier
Second Place: Joslin Hacobs
Third Place: Angel Rice
Fourth Place: Marissa Jacobs
Best Udder, Cow in Milk
First Place: Kamryn Atherton
Second Place: Breeah Reed
Third Place: Ben Crevier
Fourth Place: Joslin Jacobs
Fifth Place: Angel Rice
6th Place: Angel Rice
Dam and Daughter
First Place: Kamryn Atherton
Second Place: Angel Rice
Best Three Females Any Age
First Place: Iley Doyle
Junior Champion Female: Ella Osantoski
Reserve Junior Champion: Iley Doyle
Senior Champion: Breeah Reed
Reserve Senior Champion: Kamryn Atherton
Grand Champion: Breeah Reed
Reserve Champion: Kamryn Atherton
-
Holstein
Spring Heifer Calf
First Place: Cassidy Braid
Winter Heifer Calf
First Place: Evan Ritter
Fall Heifer Calf
First Place: Rebecca Lehman
Second Place: Trevor Ritter
Third Place: Abigail Lehman
Fourth Place: Abigail Lehman
Summer Yearling
First Place: Iley Doyle
Second Plce: Emma Glass
Spring Yearling
First Place: Julie Lindner
Second Place: Rebecca Lehman
Fall Yearling
First Place: Anthony Lindner
JR. 2-year-old
First Place: Trevor Ritter
3-year-old
First Place: Bryce Ritter
4-year-old
First Place: Kelsie Atherton
Best Udder, Cow in Milk
First Place: Kelsie Atherton
Second Place: Trevor Ritter
Third Place: Bryce Ritter
Produce of Dam, 2 Animals
First Place: Abigail Lehman
Junior Champion: Iley Doyle
Reserve Junior Champion: Cassidy Braid
Senior Champion: Kelsie Atherton
Reserve Senior Champion: Trevor Ritter
Grand Champion: Kelsie Atherton
Reserve Champion: Trevor Ritter
