OWOSSO — The Shiawassee County Families Against Narcotics Chapter held its second-annual “Run Drugs Out of Town” 5k race on Saturday.
According to the organization’s website, “Families Against Narcotics (FAN) is a community-based organization for those seeking recovery, those in recovery, family members affected by addiction, and community supporters.
“FAN seeks to change the face of addiction, dispel the stigma of addiction, and educate the community, as well as those affected.”
Participants of all ages ran (or walked) the Downtown River Trail course to raise awareness and funds for FAN. Everyone received a medal upon finishing — although the first, second and third place winners in the race’s various divisions received separate medals. Divisions were categorized by age and gender.
Durand Area High School student Timothy Halleaux, 15, was the very first person to cross the finish line, doing so in 20:45. One hundred twenty-five people finished the course in total.
The participatory medals weren’t simply a feel-good memento for runners. They were meant to be a tangible symbol of the race’s awareness mission.
“We want everyone to have the medal to remember what (the race was) about … regardless of (placement),” said Amanda Reynolds, the secretary for the Shiawassee FAN chapter.
The fight against addiction is something Reynolds devotes a significant chunk of her time to — in addition to serving as FAN secretary, she also is a substance use therapist at Recovery Pathways, an outpatient treatment center in Corunna.
Doug Chapman, the president of Shiawassee FAN, said the county has a longstanding problem with narcotics abuse, making it extra important to have local help available for addicts and families who have loved ones who are suffering.
Chapman has also been a deputy with the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s office for around 30 years. In that capacity, he has been involved with the Shiawassee Circuit Court Drug Board since it began in 2016 — a program designed to help those convicted of illegal drug use with recovery, rather than simply incarcerating them.
His desire to assist those in the throes of addiction stems, in part, from personal tragedy.
“I actually lost a loved one to a heroin overdose, and that’s why I was eager to do everything that I could, not only as a police officer but as a person that had been through this,” Chapman said.
The deputy was a significant player the drive to start a local FAN chapter.
“In 2019, we put together a panel of professionals — most of whom I was involved with on the drug court team — and we started the first FAN chapter here in Shiawassee County,” Chapman said.
On Saturday, several local organizations aligned with FAN’s mission set up booths in the Owosso City Hall parking lot to help further spread awareness.
One of those booths was manned by the Shiawassee Prevention Network, which brought an educational exhibit called “Hidden in Plain Sight.”
It features a small trailer made to look like a teenager’s room.
Robbie Botke, who works for Catholic Charities with his wife, Barbara, said within the mock bedroom there are “200 different possibilities of not only concealing drugs but concealing the use of drugs.”
The exhibit was created by the Shiawassee Prevention Network to educate people on how easy it is to miss the signs of drug abuse when they don’t know what to look for. It shows how many regular-looking items such as water bottles and clothing have hidden compartments to hide drugs.
Anyone interested in FAN can visit its website at familiesagainstnarcotics.org/shiawassee. The chapter also holds meetings on the third Thursday of every month in the Corunna Community Center, from 6 to 7 p.m. — meeting Chapman would love to see more attendance at.
“I beg people, come to our open forums,” Chapman said. “We have Narcan available (for) free — We will teach you how to use it. If you have a family member that is suffering, it’s very informative. We have monthly speakers that talk about the problems.”
