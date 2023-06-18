Whether food, goods or services, there is continuing interest in keeping commerce close to home. Enjoying higher nutrition and flavor in produce that is harvested ripe and does not have to hold up to shipping, buying goods that are locally made and shopping at locally-owned businesses — these practices not only to support our community, they also reduce our use of precious resources and negative impact on the environment.
Gardening with native plants is another way to keep things local.
There are many benefits to using native plants. They are adapted to our climate and, once established, don’t require pampering. They are at home among the pests and diseases in our region, having developed resistances over many years.
Native wildlife — including pollinators and songbirds — has evolved to depend on them for food, shelter and reproduction. Growing native plants helps to support a wide range of specialized species that may otherwise be able to survive.
But how should we define native?
Today, our state is easy to navigate with its roads in tidy, four-mile blocks. When Michigan was developed, much of its land was surveyed, clear-cut for lumber then sold off. Swamps were drained for farming.
There was some native prairie, but more swamp and woodland. All in all it bore little resemblance to what we today think of as the countryside. Therefore, many plants that would have been growing here before Michigan was settled would not grow here today. It is a changed place.
Still, there are plenty of native plants from yesteryear that do thrive in our more cultivated environment.
Some of the best and most adaptable are familiar garden plants like black-eyed-Susan (rudbeckia) and coneflower (echinacea), both of which have been extensively hybridized to provide a wide range of colors, flower forms and plant sizes.
A purist will insist on the original species, such as the biennial rudbeckia hirta, the single-flowered lavender or white echinacea purpurea, or opting for echinacea pallida’s slender-petaled badminton-birdie style blooms.
One may also be concerned that plants originate from local populations, not from other regions where the plant species grow. Collecting plants or seed from the wild is not advised unless you’re well-familiar with which species are endangered or protected.
When considering how best to go natural in your garden, keep in mind that many common pests, diseases and wildlife are not native. Dutch elm disease and emerald ash borer have had devastating impacts on native species. Starlings and Japanese beetles have become too familiar. So, while native plants have adapted to coexist with native problems, they also have some new challenges to contend with.
I find that a balanced approach is most practical.
Many native plants are fantastic garden plants, and also nurture the diversity of native wildlife. I wouldn’t be without rudbeckia, echinacea, eupatorium (Joe Pye weed and relatives), asters, little bluestem grass, switch grass or coreopsis. Some natives, like our Canadian goldenrod, are too vigorous to play nice in perennial gardens, but I treasure the sight of our field in full, glowing bloom, alive with pollinators of all kinds. Globes of dusky purple milkweed blooms break up the display and provide sustenance for both the beautiful monarch butterfly and its striking striped caterpillars.
These plants pair beautifully with non-native staple plants in our gardens, such as hostas, daylilies, irises and peonies.
Aggressive species should be avoided because they are difficult to manage. Help keep the balance by eradicating known invasive exotic species like spotted knapweed, Russian olive and garlic mustard. Check the Michigan invasive plants list (michigan.gov/invasives) for a current list.
Right plant, right place is a gardening adage that continues to serve us well.
Why not enjoy the best of both worlds?
