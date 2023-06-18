Local is still trending.

Whether food, goods or services, there is continuing interest in keeping commerce close to home. Enjoying higher nutrition and flavor in produce that is harvested ripe and does not have to hold up to shipping, buying goods that are locally made and shopping at locally-owned businesses — these practices not only to support our community, they also reduce our use of precious resources and negative impact on the environment.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.