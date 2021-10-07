Woman who fled stalking charge jailed without bond

CORUNNA — A woman charged with stalking who fled to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, while on bond saw her bond revoked Wednesday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart.
Angela Perez, 39, of Lansing, was charged in May 2020 with aggravated stalking (habitual offender-second notice) for allegedly harassing her ex-husband on social media. She was arraigned before former 66th District Court Judge Terrance Dignan; she pleaded not guilty.
Perez posted a $25,000 cash/surety bond with Leo’s Bail Bonds Jan. 13, but allegedly violated the terms of her bond with online harassment of her ex-husband.
A hearing to determine whether or not to terminate bond was scheduled for March 24, but Perez did not appear and a bench warrant was issued for her arrest.
Perez eventually was apprehended in Pennsylvania May 13 on an unrelated warrant from Ingham County, and extradited to Michigan. She was held in Ingham County prior to being transported to Shiawassee County on the felony stalking warrant.
During Wednesday’s hearing, defense attorney Amy Husted asked Stewart to continue bond.
“She’s been in communication with me, and we’re in negotiations for a possible plea with the prosecutor’s office,” Husted said. “She will refrain from any further behavior that will result in her being incarcerated.”
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner asked for Perez’s bond to be revoked because she fled to another state.
“I think she’s a flight risk,” Koerner said. “She continued those threatening behaviors on the internet after bond conditions not to do so.”
Stewart revoked her bond, citing “social media aggressions” against her ex-husband.
“When challenged on that behavior, she chose not to appear, but absconded to Pittsburgh, where the court couldn’t touch her until she was extradited,” Stewart said.
Stewart told Perez her case would be added to the court’s trial docket, and scheduled trial for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 19.
In Michigan, aggravated stalking is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
Court records indicate that Perez allegedly violated the terms of her bond several times prior to fleeing.
She was referred for a competency exam and was found incompetent to stand trial while undergoing mental health treatment.
She again was deemed competent to stand trial in January following a second competency exam.
