OWOSSO — If the old saying about a picture being worth a thousand words were true, then Shiawassee Arts Center Executive Director Piper Brewer’s new book would make the famously long “War and Peace” look like a pamphlet.
In “A Step Back in Time: A Pictorial History of Owosso, Michigan 1836-1966” — a 192-page limited-edition hardcover — the fifth-generation Owosso native has curated a rich gallery of over 400 images, which weave a vivid sepia-toned tapestry of the city’s ever more distant past.
Those who have gotten an early look at the compendium, give it an enthusiastic thumbs up.
“I think it’s a wonderful book that is easy to look at and read,” SAC backer Bill Gilbert said. “You can really see the rich history of Owosso. It’s something that can sit on a coffee table — it’s a really good conversation piece and a reference.”
The book had its genesis, as so many passion projects did, in the idle time generated by the COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant shutdowns.
Brewer began posting historic photos to Facebook with brief captions. This got the attention of resident William Graham, who said he would sponsor a column in The Argus-Press.
A number of readers who faithfully clipped out each installment urged Brewer to take the next glossy step and turn the series into a book.
“There’s lots of books and papers on Owosso,” Brewer said, “but there’s never been one that focuses on the photographs.”
What photographs there have been, she continued, are often small and of lower quality or “the story is more significant than the photos. I wanted the pictures to be primary.”
The process of bringing the project to fruition broadened Brewer’s already considerable knowledge of Owosso lore.
“I thought I knew a lot about Owosso prior to the start of creating the book,” Brewer said. “(But) people would contact me … with a story or a photograph or two they wanted to share. So I learned a lot.”
Assembling the book did have its challenges, including many long nights. Volunteers helped with the layout, but their plans ran into a snag when it came time for printing.
“We thought we had a printer in Traverse City,” Brewer recalled. “When it got closer to the time to print, we found out he didn’t have (the right) paper.”
Brewer’s quest to reify her book saw her cast an ever-wider net. West Coast inquiries came to naught, so she went further afield, evenutally making a connection with a printer in South Korea.
The final result of Brewer (and company’s) labors is a weighty, substantial work which traces the city from its earliest days, capturing many of the founding families and important details of life along the Shiawassee River.
Part of what qualifies the work as “substantial” is its willingness to look uglier aspects of the city’s history in the eye.
One of the photos with darker undertones is a 1924 view of a downtown Ku Klux Klan.
“I’ve been criticized for putting in the story of the KKK,” Brewer said. “It was bound to happen … there are people who were offended … but it’s part of our history and it needed to be included.”
Brewer is proud of both the finished work and the community it celebrates.
“It was a labor of love. I love my town,” she said.
Books, $50 for SAC members and $60 for non-members, are available through the SAC by calling (989) 723-8354. Memberships may be purchased at the same time to get the lower price on the book.
