Much intrigue has surrounded this primary election cycle for the seven seats on the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners, but residents seeking prompt results will have to wait a bit longer. As of press time, only 33.7% of precincts in Shiawassee County are fully reporting, and the county clerk’s office had no update as to when results can be expected.
The results haven’t been updated since 6:15 a.m. today as of press time. The up-to-date results can be accessed at electionreporting.com.
Current Commissioner Marlene Webster, R-Owosso, holds a 92-vote lead over challenger Brent Singer, R-Owosso Township, in the county’s first district Republican primary, with 858 votes to Singer’s 766. Nine write-in votes have also been cast on the Republican side.
District 1 covers Fairfield, Middlebury and Rush townships; two precincts in Owosso Township; and one precinct in the city of Owosso.
A big chunk of Webster’s current lead comes from Precinct 1 in the city of Owosso, where she leads, 215-162, or by 53 votes.
Webster is seeking her third term on the commission, while Singer is seeking his first.
No Democrats are running for the seat.
Current Commissioner and Board Chairman Greg Brodeur, R-Owosso, is running unopposed in the county’s second district, and he has currently received 762 votes. Fourteen write-in votes have also been cast in the Republican primary, and 101 write-in votes have been cast on the Democratic side.
Brodeur was elected to the commission in 2020, and he was appointed chairman of the board on Jan. 6 after former Chairman Jeremy Root resigned the position.
District 2 covers four precincts in the city of Owosso.
Current Commissioner Gary Holzhausen, R-New Haven Township, holds a 59-vote lead over challenger Mary Buginsky in the county’s third district Republican primary, with 754 votes to Buginsky’s 695. Fourteen write-in votes have also been cast on the Republican side.
District 3 covers Hazelton and New Haven townships; two precincts in Caledonia Township; one precinct in Venice Township; and the city of Corunna.
Holzhausen is seeking his seventh term on the commission. Buginsky has previously served four years on the board in the 1990s.
No Democrats are running for the seat.
Bill Johnson holds a 717-555 lead, over fellow Durand Republican Kenneth McDonough in the county’s fourth district Republican primary. Nine write-in votes have also been cast on the Republican side.
Both Johnson and McDonough, currently the mayor of Durand, are seeking their first terms on the commission. Current commissioner and Vice Chairman Brandon Marks is not running, so a new commissioner will be seated regardless of the outcome.
On the Democratic side, Gregory Remington was initially running, but he informed the Argus-Press of his withdrawal via email. He has received 520 votes.
District 4 covers Vernon Township, a precinct in Venice Township and the city of Durand.
Current Commissioner Brad Howard holds a lead over Republicans Dane Diesler and Jeff Reed in the county’s fifth district Republican primary. Howard currently has 635 votes, compared to Diesler’s 608 and Reed’s 263.
District 5 covers Antrim, Burns and Shiawassee townships; and two precincts in Caledonia Township.
Howard was appointed to the commission earlier this year after Jeremy Root resigned in a sexting scandal.
On the Democratic side, Anthony Karhoff, D-Shiawassee Township, is running unopposed and has 506 votes.
Current Commissioner Cindy Garber holds a lead over Republicans Michael White and Lisa Biskupski-Pangborn in the county’s sixth district Republican primary. Garber has 464 votes, compared to White’s 356 and Biskupski-Pangborn’s 294.
District 6 covers Bennington and Sciota townships, a precinct in Owosso Township, one precinct in the city of Owosso and the city of Laingsburg.
Garber was elected to the board in 2018 and is seeking her third term.
On the Democratic side, Steven Perry, D-Bennington Township, is running unopposed and has 468 votes.
Thomas Emery, R-Perry, holds a 763-434, or a 329-vote lead, over fellow Perry Republican and incumbent Commissioner John Plowman in the county’s seventh district Republican primary. Five write-in votes have also been cast on the Republican side.
District 7 covers Woodhull and Perry townships and the city of Perry.
Emery currently leads Woodhull Township, the city of Perry and both precincts of Perry Township by no smaller margin than 63 votes each. His biggest lead is in Perry Township’s second precinct, where he leads Plowman by 119 votes.
Plowman has served on the commission for 18 years, while Emery is seeking his first term on the board.
No Democrats are running for the seat.
