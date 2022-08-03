Election 2022

Much intrigue has surrounded this primary election cycle for the seven seats on the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners, but residents seeking prompt results will have to wait a bit longer. As of press time, only 33.7% of precincts in Shiawassee County are fully reporting, and the county clerk’s office had no update as to when results can be expected.

The results haven’t been updated since 6:15 a.m. today as of press time. The up-to-date results can be accessed at electionreporting.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.