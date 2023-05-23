ELSIE — The Ovid-Elsie Board of Education is turning to a familiar face to guide the district through uncertain times.
The board voted Monday at a special meeting to enter into contract negotiations with Dr. Wayne Petroelje to temporarily fill its impending superintendent void. Petroelje served as superintendent of Ovid-Elsie Area Schools for 18 years before stepping down in 2010.
Monday’s vote comes on the heels of current interim superintendent Randy Barton’s announcement at the board’s regular May 15 meeting that he would be accepting an offer of employment with Mason Public Schools as an assistant superintendent, with his last day at Ovid-Elsie set for June 30.
Barton had served as interim superintendent since Sept. 1, 2022, following the departure of Petroelje’s successor Dr. Ryan Cunningham.
The board had previously voted at its Feb. 20 meeting to enter into negotiations for Barton to become the district’s full-time superintendent, but no deal was ever finalized.
Board President Eric Jones kicked off Monday’s discussion by telling the board that Petroelje had indicated to him that he plans to retire from his current position as superintendent of the Clinton County Regional Educational Service Agency and would be willing to fill Ovid-Elsie’s need for up to 14 months.
Petroelje has been the Clinton County RESA superintendent since July 2012, first starting on an interim basis, before being made permanent that November. He has since been extended multiple times, with his current contract coming to an end on June 30.
Jones advocated Petroelje’s return as a stabilizing force, noting his familiarity with the district’s fiscal position.
“(Wayne) Petroelje intrigued me because he could steward us through the financial piece. This would be, ‘I can get you through and I’m familiar with the school and its financials,’” Jones said.
The board was unanimous in its decision to enter negotiations with Petroelje, passing the motion 6-0, with Trustee Michael Schiffer not present at the meeting.
Many on the board cited the summer not being the ideal time to conduct a superintendent search as their reasoning to turn to Petroelje to fill the opening instead of immediately opening a candidate search.
“January is typically primetime for a superintendent search; that’s why we went ahead with (Randy Barton) earlier,” said board Secretary Brooke Wooley. “I don’t love another temporary fix, but we can use a temporary fix for a year and look for someone in January.”
“You don’t want to start the search in the summer and into the fall. We’ve had two superintendents who have left in the past year, and people are going to talk,” Trustee David Huff said. “I look at Wayne (Petroelje), who’s been here for over 18 years; he knows our budget and knows it and the people better than anybody. He either hired everybody who’s here or Ryan (Cunningham did).”
The only other name mentioned as a possible interim super was Dan Davenport’s. Davenport currently serves as the district’s Director of Technology and Information Services, and previously served as the K-12 information director at St. Johns Public Schools and the principal of Great Lakes Online Schools, per his LinkedIn page. Barton said Davenport was “capable, but wouldn’t want to be superintendent long term.”
Barton expressed support for the district turning to Petroelje, who he called a “safe choice” for the district.
“He’d be someone the staff knows and how he operates. He won’t do anything dynamic or crazy, but will keep the ship in the right direction,” he said.
Jones declined further comment after the meeting’s adjournment.
Petroelje confirmed in a phone call today he plans on meeting with Jones “in a few days” to begin contract negotiations.
