SHIAWASSEE AREA — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and the Owosso SafeCenter is holding several events this month to raise awareness to the subject.
Owosso SafeCenter Executive Director Hanna Gottschalk said that her organization will be holding three events this month, including a technology safety presentation, a crime stoppers breakfast and a beautification day for the SafeCenter.
“Our goal is to bring awareness of sexual assault to our community,” Gottschalk said. “And awareness of SafeCenter being a resource and a service to those that need it. We’re a 24/7, 365 operation, for victims of sexual and domestic violence.”
In partnership with the Voices for Children Advocacy Center chapters of Shiawassee and Clinton counties and the Ovid Police Department, a free presentation focused on device safety, online safety planning, and technology abuse/violence will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the Ovid Municipal Building. Light refreshments will be provided.
A fundraising breakfast will be held at 8 a.m. Thursday, April 20, at Lansing Community College (West). Panelists will include Gottschalk, board president Krystal McCoy, alongside speakers from Meijer, LCC Police Academy, and the Tri-County Metro Narcotics Squad. For more information and registration, visit crimestoppersofmidmichigan.com.
“Beautification Day” will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Owosso SafeCenter administration office Saturday, April 22.
“We need help power washing buildings, cleaning out gutters, repairing fences, pulling weeds, planting flowers, picking up sticks, fixing our entry ramps, organizing our garages, and repairing our indoor baseboards,” Gottschalk said.
For more information, visit the SafeCenter Facebook page, go to thesafecenter.org, or call (877) 952-7283.
