SHIAWASSEE AREA — Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, has won reelection to the Michigan House of Representatives, defeating Democratic challenger Andrea Kelly Garrison to retain the 85th District seat.
The two-year term will be Frederick’s third and final in the Michigan House because of term limits.
In Tuesday’s election, Frederick earned 32,839 votes (65 percent) district-wide, compared to Garrison’s 17,518 votes (35 percent). The 85th District includes all of Shiawassee County, and Brady, Brant, Chapin, Chesaning, Fremont, Jonesfield, Lakefield, Maple Grove, Marion and Richland townships in Saginaw County.
“Thank you all for your ongoing confidence,” Frederick said in a Facebook post this morning. “(I’m) truly humbled and blessed at the opportunity of further service. A little rest and then back to work!”
Prior to his election to the Legislature in 2016, Frederick, an Owosso native, served as a legislative staff member for 14 years in the Michigan House and Senate. Frederick served on the Owosso City Council for nine years, seven as mayor.
Frederick defeated Democrat Anthony Karhoff, Libertarian Roger Snyder and U.S. Taxpayers Party candidate Matthew Shepard in the 2016 election and was reelected to the seat in 2018, earning approximately 61.79 percent of the vote over Democratic challenger Eric Sabin.
Through the years, Frederick has been involved with numerous local organizations, including Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity, Welcome Home Veterans Inc., the Friends of the Shiawassee River and the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce.
He and his wife Lydia reside in Owosso with their two children Devlin and Katie.
