Youth treatment court begins today

CORUNNA — Shiawassee County Circuit Court is starting a new treatment program today — FLYTEE Court — that aims to treat youth offenders, with an interest in the underlying neuroscience of the minds of young people.
The Focus & Lead Youth Toward Empowerment & Enlightenment program, which will begin with 15 participants ranging in age from 17 to 24, is based on and will be similar to the court’s Swift & Sure Probation probation program. It will also draw its funding from a portion of Swift & Sure funding.
Judge Matthew Stewart, who will oversee the court, is a proponent of these treatment programs, as evidenced by the county’s successful Drug Court and Mental Health Court, along with Swift & Sure Probation. One example of the Drug Court’s success is the fact that no graduate of that program has ever been charged with a drug crime in Shiawassee County after completing the treatment.
“With our youthful offenders, whose frontal lobes haven’t developed yet, they don’t get any extra treatment,” Stewart said. “This program really puts a spotlight on our youthful offenders, and it’s going to give them some more attention. It’s not going to be negative attention. It’s going to be purposeful, positive and inspirational attention. We’re going to meet with them like we meet with our treatment court personnel once a week.”
In FLYTEE Court, Stewart explained that instead of “phase-ups” used in other courts to recognize participants who have done well, there will be “landing zones” — specific, tailored goals to accomplish given by Stewart and court administrators Liz Pearson and Sary Colbry. Those goals could be completing a GED, getting a job, performing community service or paying fines, among other options.
In 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that juvenile life sentences represented “cruel and unusual” punishment under the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution. That decision has affected four juvenile life sentences in Shiawassee County that stretched back to the early 70s. The case of John Espie, convicted of the murder of Nathan Nover in 1999, is currently pending before the state court of appeals after Espie’s sentencing was delayed this week.
Pearson said a human’s brain isn’t fully developed until the age of 26. She said the youth court, one of six such programs in the U.S., will approach treatment from a neurobiological framework that understands young people’s minds are not fully developed.
“The science used to say 24, now we’re looking at about age 26,” Pearson said. “Michigan is on the cutting edge. Judge Stewart’s courtroom is the only one doing it at this time … We don’t want to see them go to prison. We don’t want to see them relapse. We want to reduced recidivism. When we understand that framework of neurobiology, they’re going to need extra support and guidance.”
Some of the court’s participants will include possible sentences under the Holmes Youthful Training Act, or the 7411 Act, which allow individuals to receive probation and or/other sanctions. Upon the successful completion of the various probation programs, the offense is removed from their record.
Colbry, who also works for the other treatment courts, is hopeful the program can show the results the others have.
“I’m inspired that we can catch these kids before they end up getting to the court, that we can continue to have a positive effect on our community,” Colbry said. She added drug court has had “zero recidivism” in its graduates. “Liz and I stay in contact with partcipants after they graduate.”
Stewart said the point of the court is not to punish, but to treat and educate participants and help them stay out of prison and get a second chance.
“It’s something that the FLYTEE support personnel will help with the individual to determine what landing zones are best for them,” Stewart said, adding that the court will aim to promote a “parenting structure” for young people who don’t always have positive role models.
