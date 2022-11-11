The Argus-Press
LAINGSBURG — This week the owners of Local Roots Cannabis in Laingsburg announced that they are holding a 100 turkey giveaway event.
The Argus-Press
The event, which is being billed as the “Mom and Pop Turkey Drop,” will be held at Local Roots at (120 W. Grand River Road, Laingsburg) on Saturday, Nov. 19. It is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. or as long as the businesses stock of frozen turkeys holds out.
The turkey drop is the (kidnapped) brainchild of Local Roots co-owner Roy Liskey, who learned of a similar event put on by Kyle Cohee, proprietor of the Flint-based “Light N Up Cannabis Co.”
“They gave away 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys there last year in the much-larger city of Flint, where there is a huge need,” Liskey said in a press release. “We decided to try this, and 100 turkeys seemed like the right number in much-smaller Laingsburg.
“Cohee helped us acquire our 100 turkeys, and many of our small vendors have come on as cosponsors of the program, making it possible!”
A few of the acquired turkeys will be donated to the free Thanksgiving Day dinner put on by the local Lions Club and American Legion chapters.
Liskey says that the event’s name is meant to reflect the participation of small, independent cannabis operations.
“We decided to call this, the Mom and Pop Turkey Drop, to highlight the small businesses involved,” Liskey said. “The Michigan cannabis industry is dominated by multi-state operators, and large corporations, but it is the Mom and Pop growers, small businesses, and family owned operations, like our sponsors, and Local Roots, that consistently give back in our communities. There are four dispensaries in Mid-Michigan that are giving away turkeys. All are locally owned, independent shops, not chain stores. Pick up a turkey at Local Roots, Laingsburg, Light N Up in Flint; StoneDepot in Jackson; and Pharmhouse in Grand Rapids. “
