Mr. Owosso candidate to make pro wrestling debut at ‘Clash at the Capital 2’

OWOSSO — After March’s Pure Pro Wrestling event at Owosso’s Capital Sports Fieldhouse — dubbed the “Clash at the Capital” — drew what promoter Joe Byrd described as “a considerable crowd,” it’s no surprise that a second showdown has found its way onto the docket rather quickly. Next Saturday, the Fieldhouse will play host to “Clash at the Capital 2.”
Not only will the event give local pro wrestling fans will have another chance to get their live action fix, but it will also synergize with another significant area happening, with Mr. Owosso candidate Casey Lambert will be making his professional wrestling debut.
Lambert’s participation in Clash 2 was set up at the original. The sometime DJ was, per promotional materials, going to attempt to break his own Guinness World Record for powerlifting (Most weight lifted in one minute overhead squat) at the event.
However, pro wrestler Gideon Malice didn’t like Lambert seemingly stealing his thunder, and interrupted the attempt.
“We had the weight bench all set up in the ring and (Lambert) was getting ready to do it,” Byrd said. “Gideon Malice came down with his group of guys (The Nomads), and didn’t like all the attention he was getting. He actually hit him on the head with a Guinness World Record certificate that was in it, busted a glass picture frame over his head, then laid out all of Lambert’s friends (the Wrestlebros, all Owosso natives). It was chaos and pandemonium.”
Byrd said that Lambert has been training for the match with an intense desire to return the favor. “Lambert is going to debut against a Michigan legend. It’s going to be awesome.”
“I’ve been training ever since I got glass busted over my head by a 6-foot, 5-inch bald guy who wanted to ruin my world record,” Lambert said. “I don’t take kindly to folks trying to embarrass me in front of my hometown. These are my people. This is my town and we’re proud of it. So I’m going to defend the honor of our town and myself come Saturday.”
Lambert has fused his campaign for Mr. Owosso with his intro into wrestling, selling shirts with logos (“cMo” i.e. Casey Lambert for Mr. Owosso) that resemble popular late 90s wrestling faction “nWo,” or New World Order.
A portion of the gate proceeds will go to the Arc of Mid-Michigan, which Lambert is raising funds for in his bid to become Mr. Owosso. The Arc helps people with developmental disabilities in Shiawassee, Ingham, Clinton and Eaton counties to participate and be included in the community.
“We’ve got a huge night planned,” Byrd said. “Our main event is going to be a leather strap match for the Michigan state heavyweight title. Dylan Night is going to be defending against Danny Astro.”
In addition to Lambert’s match and the main event title contest, there will be some preliminary matches featuring Byrd’s students starting at 5:45 p.m. Then Pure Pro Wrestling’s “Lethal Ladies” will feature at 7 p.m., followed by the rest of the undercard beginning at 7:30 p.m. A 5 p.m. “Power Hour” will take place inside the Sideline Sports Bar.
Byrd himself started training in professional wrestling when he was 16. After graduation, Byrd turned down a baseball scholarship to follow his dream. Byrd then trained in Japan and India, and helped other students there to set up their own wrestling schools.
Per Byrd, Pure Pro Wrestling holds over 50 shows per year all around Michigan, at various schools, halls and arenas. Last year, at an event at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek, a show drew over 2,000 fans and featured pro wrestling legends Tommy Dreamer and the Rock ‘N Roll Express tag team.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit pureprowrestling.net or visit the Pure Pro Wrestling Facebook page.
