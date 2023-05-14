Mr. Owosso candidate to make pro wrestling debut at ‘Clash at the Capital 2’

OWOSSO — After March’s Pure Pro Wrestling event at Owosso’s Capital Sports Fieldhouse — dubbed the “Clash at the Capital” — drew what promoter Joe Byrd described as “a considerable crowd,” it’s no surprise that a second showdown has found its way onto the docket rather quickly. Next Saturday, the Fieldhouse will play host to “Clash at the Capital 2.”

Not only will the event give local pro wrestling fans will have another chance to get their live action fix, but it will also synergize with another significant area happening, with Mr. Owosso candidate Casey Lambert will be making his professional wrestling debut.

