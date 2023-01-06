CORUNNA — A Vernon man rejected a plea offer from prosecutors this morning in 35th Circuit Court on felony drug charges, and will take his case before a jury.
David Fisher declined to accept the deal from the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office, under which he would have pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine. A pending misdemeanor driving offense currently pending in 66th District Court would also have been dismissed.
Chief Assistant Prosecutor Abigail Tepper said sentencing guidelines were estimated at zero to 11 months if he accepted the plea agreement. If he is convicted at trial by a jury, the guidelines are 48 to 80 months. Fisher is also charged as a second-offense habitual offender.
Shiawassee County Public Defender Doug Corwin said his client understood the increased potential penalty if convicted at trial, which will likely be scheduled for Tuesday morning.
According to online court records, Fisher was charged with the felony delivery/manufacture of meth in October 2021 following an investigation by MAGNET (Mid-Michigan Area Group Narcotics Enforcement Team).
Fisher was also charged with felony first-degree home invasion in October 2021 for an alleged 2020 incident, but court records show that case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning prosecutors could re-file the charge.
Fisher has been charged with numerous offenses in Shiawassee County since 2008, the majority of which he eventually pleaded guilty, and some were ultimately dismissed.
