CORUNNA — Hoping for better weather and a larger turnout after a dreary 2022, the Doneth family is again holding its Wagon Train Fundraiser for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) on April 15.

This two-parter event begins with its scenic namesake “wagon train” — wherein carts pulled by draft horses make their way from the Shiawassee County Fairgrounds to Stu Couts Pavilion at Corunna’s McCurdy Park — and ends with lunch and a silent auction which raises funds for MS research.

