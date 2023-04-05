CORUNNA — Hoping for better weather and a larger turnout after a dreary 2022, the Doneth family is again holding its Wagon Train Fundraiser for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) on April 15.
This two-parter event begins with its scenic namesake “wagon train” — wherein carts pulled by draft horses make their way from the Shiawassee County Fairgrounds to Stu Couts Pavilion at Corunna’s McCurdy Park — and ends with lunch and a silent auction which raises funds for MS research.
It’s this last bit that’s the most important to the organizers.
Kimberly Deyarmond, daughter of Wagon Train hosts Donna and Kevin Doneth, was diagnosed with MS seven years ago.
Donna Doneth said her daughter continues to “hold her own” while battling the disease, all while raising two children who were under the age of 3 at the time of her diagnosis.
Saturday’s event, which Donna and Kevin Doneth first held in 2019, will have the same format as last year’s kicks off at 10:30 a.m.
This year’s silent auction will offer attendees a package of several items to bid on. The items include a package for two people for a night at Hotel Iroquois on Mackinac Island and a dinner for two at Mackinac Island’s famous Grand Hotel. Another item for bid is an event package for up to 30 people for a fall event at Peacock Road Family Farm in Laingsburg.
Kevin Doneth has raised draft horses his entire life, and said he got the idea for the Wagon Train fundraiser at a national draft show in Iowa in 2018 that was a fundraiser for breast cancer. He said he’s heard from several doctors at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso that plan on attending and providing updates on the latest MS research.
Donna Doneth said the event raised $1,050 last year.
Donna Doneth said those wishing to participate in the fundraiser but not the wagon ride can join the event at the Stu Couts Pavilion at around noon. People that cannot attend the event but wish to donate can contact Donna Doneth at (989) 413-4351, who said she could “phone in” people that cannot attend the silent auction.
