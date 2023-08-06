BEST OF SHOW
Agriculture: Rylee Berndt
Baked Goods: Josef Smakal,
Linda Kiesling
Canned Goods: Carly Hendershot
Antiques: Marianne Stuart
Crafts: David Mickelson
Fine Arts: Deborah Ostertag, Dawn
Campbell
Photography: Kate Mills, Katie Mosley
Wearing Apparel: Laurie Riley
Woodworking: David Mickelson
Tablecloths, Spreads, Quilts, Rugs,
Needlepoint and More: Becky Pavlica, Cindy Bitterman, Alberta Hyvarinen
Household Textiles: Rose Harvey
Horticulture: Karen Rhoads
Plants and Arrangements: Kathy Gould
Flower Specimens: Helen Smolek
AGRICULTURE
Grain
Wheat (white or red peck):
Kimberly Unterbrink
Oats (peck): Richard Jacobs
Yellow Dent Corn (peck): Lola Smolek
Beans
Soybeans (peck): Lola Smolek
Corn
Yellow Dent Corn (10 ears): Rylee Berndt
Sweet Corn (10 ears): Rylee Berndt
Sheaf, Vine and Stalk
Wheat (sheaf): Amy Mitosinka
Navy Beans (3 vines): Jason Eicher
Soybeans (3 vines): Bristol Martindale
Sweet Corn (3 stalks): Rylee Berndt
Tall Stalk Corn: Matthew Mitosinka
Alfalfa (dried sheaf): Frank Tomcala
Yellow Dent Corn (for grain):
Bristol Martindale
Forage Crops
Clover (4-quart seed): Michael Taylor
Baled Forage, Any Variety: Potter Smolek
Maple Syrup
Light Maple Syrup: James Davis
Medium Maple Syrup: John Quaderer
Dark Maple Syrup: John Quaderer
Very Dark Maple Syrup:
Claire Liebengood
Miscellaneous Crops
Unusual Crop: Rylee Berndt
Sugar Beets: Austin Pincik
Honey: Elizabeth Peters
CULINARY ARTS
Baked Goods
Breads and Rolls
White Bread (yeast): Julie Roth
Banana Bread (quick): Karen Johnston
Date Bread (quick): Dawn Reha
Coffee Cake (quick): Cathy Baumgardner
Tea Rings: Rachel Haines (Superior)
Any Other Bread (yeast): Eve Hickey
Any Other Bread (quick): Anna Wenzlick (Superior)
Sweet Bread: Sheila Decker
Bread Machine: Linda Kiesling
Burter Horns: Julie Roth
Cinnamon Rolls: Samantha Knoblauch (Superior)
Muffins: Cathy Baumgardner
Baking Powder Bicuits: Jen Heuer
White Rolls (yeast): Julie Roth
Kolache: Becky Pavlica
Cookies and Doughnuts
Sugar Cookies (rolled): Cindy Bitterman
Sugar Cookies (dropped): Robert Gould
Sour Cream Cookies (rolled):
Kathy Gould
Molasses Cookies (rolled):
Cindy Bitterman (Superior)
Molasses Cookies (dropped):
Genevieve Marmon
Bar Cookies: Sara Hendrel
Fuit Cookies: Emily Riley (Superior)
Peanut Butter Cookies: Baily Cummings
Oatmeal Cookies: Trent Heineken
Ice Box Cookies: Janet Knieper
Chocolate Chip Cookies: Scott Dieck
Brownies: Cathy Baumgardener
Yeast Doughnuts: Josef Smakal
Unbaked Cookies: Alaina Snider
Any Other Cookies: Erin Glass
Christmas Cookie Display:
Bailey Cummings
Cake
Applesauce Cake: Cathy Baumgardner
Any Other Cake: Josef Smakal (Superior)
Decorated Cake: Susan Wiley
Pies
Apple Pie: Sandra Scanien
Blueberry Pie: Genevieve Marmon
Pumpkin Pie: Karen Johnston
Raisin Pie: Rosemary Bocek
Pecan Pie: Linda Kiesling (Superior)
Any Other Pie: Deborah Ostertag
Candy
Fudge (cooked): Robert Gould
Peanut Brittle: Karen Johnston
Toffee: Rosemary Bocek
Any Other Candy: Susan Wiley (Superior)
Diabetic Baked Goods
Cookies and Doughnuts: Jessica Hickey
Best Display of Baked Goods
Karen Johnston (Superior)
Canned Goods
Canned Fruit
Strawberries: John Quaderer
Sour Cherries (pitted): Jen Heuer
Blueberries: John Quaderer
Applesauce: Robert Gould
Peaches: John Quaderer
Plums: John Quaderer
Pears: John Quaderer
Any Other Fruit: Rita Quaderer
Canned Vegetables
Tomatoes (cut): John Quaderer
Tomatoes (stewed): Tammy Vudures
Green Beans (string-whole):
John Quaderer
Green Beans (string-out): Jen Heuer
Soup Mixture: Robert Gould
Pizza Sauce: Jen Heuer
Jams
Raspberry: Rose Harvey
Strawberry: Rose Harvey
Cherry: Robert Gould
Blueberry: Rose Harvey
Any Other Jam: Carly Hendershot
Jelly
Grape: Tammy Vudures
Red Raspberry: Carly Hendershot
Pickles
Sweet Cucumber: Karen Liebengood
Dill: John Quaderer
Bread and Butter: Rose Harvey
Any Other Pickle: John Quaderer
Relishes
Corn: Karen Rhoades
Cucumber: Karen Liebengood
Salsa: Jen Heuer
Meats
Pork: John Quaderer
Beef: John Quaderer
Broths: John Quaderer
Juices
Tomato: John Quaderer
Grape: Cathy Baumgardner
Any Other Juice: Tammy Vudures
Pie Filling
Apple: Robert Gould
Cherry: Robert Gould
Blueberry: Robert Gould
Display of Canned Goods
Best Display of Canned Goods:
John Quaderer
Best Display of Jams/Jellies:
Tammy Vudures
FLORICULTURE
Garden Blooms
Bachelor Button Low bowl:
Diane Ostipow
Begonia: Kathy Gould
Coneflower Vase: Katrina Benjamin
Coneflower Low bowl: Katrina Benjamin
Dahlia Vase: Hannah Bollinger Sloan
Dahlia Low bowl: Diane Ostipow
Daisy/Black-Eyed Susan Vase:
Katrina Benjamin
Daisy/Black-Eyed Susan Low bowl:
Katrina Benjamin
Gladiolus Vase: Helen Smolek
Lilies Vase: Katrina Benjamin
Lilies Low bowl: Katrina Benjamin
Marigold, Large Vase: Diane Ostipow
Marigold, Small Vase: Jennifer Jacobs
Marigold, Small Low bowl: Helen Smolek
Pansy Vase: Jacy Essex
Pansy Low bowl: Helen Smolek
Petunia Vase: Kathy Gould
Petunia Low bowl: Tracy Inman
Phlox Vase: Sara Hendzel
Phlox Low bowl: Alice Paulica
Pinks Vase: Helen Smolek
Pinks Low bowl: Helen Smolek
One Stemmed Rose, One Rose in Bowl: Jane Taute, Alice Paulica
Three to Five Roses Vase: Alice Paulica
Three to Five Roses Low bowl:
Katrina Benjamin
Snapdragon Vase:
Hannah Bollinger Sloan
Snapdragon Low bowl: Helen Smolek
Statice Vase: Hannah Bollinger Sloan
Cut Small Sunflowers Vase: Jacy Essex
Cut Small Sunflowers Low bowl:
Mary Angst
Verbena Vase: Kathy Gould
Zinnia, Large Vase:
Hannah Bollinger Sloan
Zinnia, Large Low bowl: Katrinia Benjamin
Zinnia, Small Vase: Shannon Cohoon
Mixed Vase: Diane Ostipow
Mixed Low bowl: Diane Ostipow
Any Other Vase: Hannah Bollinger Sloan
Any Other Low bowl: Karen Stout
Potted Plants
African Violet, Blue: Kathy Gould
African Violet, Pink: Julie Wieler
African Violet, White: Kathy Gould
African Violet, Purple: Kathy Gould
Petunias: Kelly Pabst
Vines: Kathy Gould
Geraniums, any color: Jill Smith
Marigolds: Diane Ostipow
Any Other: Diane Ostipow
Potted Plants (Foliage)
Any Foliage Plant: Marianne Stuart
Succulent: Abbey Angst
Any Cactus Plant: Diane Ostipow
Non-Blooming Vine: Karen Stout
Geranium, Scented: Diane Ostipow
Arrangements
Pouring Container: Alice Pavlica
Miniature or Button: Alice Pavlica
Wildflowers, high container:
Charity Heineken
Wildflowers, low container:
Gavin Cohoon
Cup and Saucer: Maddie Pratt
Dry Arrangement, low container:
Diane Ostipow
All Green, in low container:
Diane Ostipow
Small Hanging Basket, Ready to hang: Diane Ostipow
Fairy Garden: Aria Budden
Special Arrangements
Easter: Diane Ostipow
Christmas: Diane Ostipow
Labor Day: Diane Ostipow
Any Other Holiday: Diane Ostipow
Adult Birthday: Hannah Bollinger Sloan
Children’s Party: Diane Ostipow
Any Other Party: Rosemary Bocek
HORTICULTURE
Vegetables
Garden Beets: John Ostipow
Kale: Maddie Pratt
Swiss Chard: Jen Heuer
Red Tomatoes: Shannon Cohoon
Green Tomatoes: Kylie Scherer
Salad Tomatoes, Cherry, Pear or Grape: Kylie Scherer
Any Other Tomatoes: Charity Heineken
Yellow Onions: Jen Heuer
Red Onions: Jen Heuer
Summer Squash: Charles Scovill
Winter Squash: Kylie Scherer
Zucchini: Karen Rhoads
Any Other Squash: Rylee Berndt
Pie Pumpkin: Rylee Berndt
Miniature Pumpkin: Rylee Berndt
Okra: Karen Rhoads
Cucumbers pickling: Maddie Pratt
Cucumbers slicing: Tom Delaney
Cucumbers long: John Ostipow
String Beans Green: Kylie Scherer
String Beans Yellow: Brenna Hayes
Eggplant: Eric Hendzel
Peppers Green: Maddie Pratt
Peppers Any other color: Maddie Pratt
Peppers Hot or Sweet: Tom Delaney
Radishes: Jen Heuer
Cauliflower: Kylie Scherer
Broccoli: Brenna Hayes
Celery: Brenna Hayes
Garlic: John Quaderer
Dill Stalk: Jen Heuer
Sunflower Head of Flower:
Shannon Cohoon
Any Herbs: John Quaderer
Any Other Vegetable: John Quaderer
Vegetable Oddity Natural: Charles Scovill
Sweet Corn, Any Variety: Karen Rhoads
Potatoes White: Shannon Cohoon
Potatoes Red: Shannon Cohoon
Special
Jack-O’-Lantern Style Pumpkin:
Kylie Scherer
Gourds: Rylee Berndt
Vegetable Arrangement
Arrangement of fewer than 10 items: John Ostipow
Apples
Other Varieties: Fred Riley
Plums
Other Varieties: Kylie Scherer
Peaches
Other Varieties: Kylie Scherer
Pears
Bartlett: Maddie Pratt
Other Varieties: Eric Hendzel
Grapes
Other Varieties: Fred Riley
NEEDLEWORK
Household Textiles
Miscellaneous
Doll Clothes, Any Other: Rachel Tisdale
Amigurumi: Julie Dieck-Superior
Any Other: Alyce Downer
Aprons
Kitchen, Half Tie-On: Michelle Riley
Kitchen, Coverall: Tara Hovis
Cobbler or Barbecue: Betty Walter
Child’s: Cindy Bitterman
Purses
Crocheted: Becky Pavlica
Tote Bag: Breanna Riley-Superior
Cloth: Cindy Bitterman
Holder Set (Pair)
Crocheted: Laurie Riley
Hot Dish Pads: Michelle Riley
Doilies (Any Size)
Crocheted, White or Ecru: Kari Riggio
Crocheted, Colored: Michelle Riley
Plastic Canvas
Tissue Box: Becky Pavlica
Coasters: Becky Pavlica
Any Other: Eve Hickey
Place Mat/Table Runner
Quilted: Rose Harvey
Towels
Crocheted Trim: Carly Hendershot
Hand Embroidered: Becky Pavlica
Machine Embroidered: Katrina Benjamin
Dishcloth, Crocheted: Becky Pavlica
Dishcloth, Knitted: Jo Ellen Hrcka
Any Other: Linda Kiesling
Buffet Scarves/Dresser Scarves
Hand Embroidered: Becky Pavlica
Crocheted 630: Becky Pavlica
Quilted: Rose Harvey
Afghans
Crocheted: Becky Pavlica
Knitted: Julie Roth
Cross Stitch: Betty Walter
Tablecloths
Counted Cross Stitch: Betty Walter
Latch Hook Projects
Latch Hook Pillow: Becky Pavlica
Latch Hook Rug: Becky Pavlica
Pillowcases (Pair)
Hand Embroidered: Betty Walter
Any Other: Jo Ellen Hrcka
Children’s Bedspread
Crocheted: Becky Pavlica
Baby Afghans
Crocheted: Kelly Pabst
Quilts
Traditional Piece, Machine Quilted:
Cindy Bitterman
Combined Technique, Pieced &
Appliqued: Susan Wiley
Original Design, Tied: Helen Dettore
Bargello: Alberta Hyvarinen
My Very First Quilt: Breanna Riley
Any Other: Alberta Hyvarinen
Baby Quilts (Crib & Cradle Sizes)
Any other: Rose Harvey
Christmas Tree Skirts
Crocheted: Becky Pavlica
Pillows (No Tops)
Crocheted: Laurie Riley
Quilted: Breanna Riley
Any Other: Cindy Bitterman
Pictures
Needlepoint, Plastic: Becky Pavlica
Crocheted: Becky Pavlica
Counted Cross Stitch Holiday:
Ileen Schlicher
Counted Cross Stitch Children’s:
Fay Downer
Counted Cross Stitch Floral:
Ileen Schlicher
Counted Cross Stitch Country:
Alberta Hyvarinen
Counted Cross Stitch Any Other:
Alberta Hyvarinen
Pictures (Professionally Framed)
Counted Cross Stitch Animal & Fowl:
Alberta Hyvarinen
Any Other: Elaine Dungerow
Rugs and/or Wall Hangings
Crocheted Rug: Becky Pavlica
Crocheted Wall Hanging: Becky Pavlica
Any Other Wall Hanging: Breanna Riley
Wearing Apparel and Accessories
Infants and Toddlers Wear
Baby Set, Crocheted (sweater, booties, and bonnet): Laurie Hendershot
Baby Set, Knitted (sweater, booties, and bonnet): Alyce Downer
Baby Sweater, Knitted: Alyce Downer
Baby Booties, Crocheted:
Laurie Hendershot
Baby Booties, Knitted: Elaine Dungerow
Bib, Sewn: Kandi Butcher
Toddler Sleepwear or Robe: Kandi Butcher
Toddler Dress: Kayleena Whalen
Any Other Sewn Baby: Kandi Butcher
Any Other Baby: Elaine Dungerow
Any Other Toddler: Laurie Riley
Wearing Apparel
Shirt, Woman: Cindy Bitterman
Sleepwear, Girl: Ileen Schlicher
Sleepwear, Boy: Ileen Schlicher
Vest, Child: Alyce Downer
Any Other, Woman: Alyce Downer
Homespun Apparel and Accessories
Women’s Wear: Becky Pavlica
Any Yarns: Jackie McDonald
Any Other: Jackie McDonald
Fleece
Blanket/Throw, Sewn: Ileen Schlicher
Blanket/Throw, Tied: Diane Ostipow
Hats, Gloves, Mittens: Diane Ostipow
Any Garment, Sewn: Kandi Butcher
Counted Cross Stitch/
Ready Made Articles
Any Other: Nancy Ridley
Mittens, Hats and Scarves
Hats, Crocheted: Laurie Hendershot
Hats, Knitted: Alyce Downer
Scarves, Crocheted: Carolyn Pfeiffer
Scarves, Knitted: Helen Dettore
Decorated Shoes, Caps, Barrettes, etc.
Any Decoarted Crocs or Flip Flops:
Bailey Cummings
Any Decorated Caps: Becky Pavlica
Elastic EarLoop Mask: Kandi Butcher
PHOTOGRAPHY
Amateur Adults
Display 4x6 B/W prints matted in frame: Sandra Ward
Display 4x6 Color prints matted in frame: Katie Osantoski
Macro Photography, (Close-Up; details): Erin Glass
Night Pictures, 8x10 max:
Katie Ostantoski
Unusual Picture: Casey Hulbert
B/W Enlargement, 8x10 max:
Jessica Splaney
Color Enlargement, 8x10 max:
Marianne Stuart
Landscape Picture: Katie Moseley
Animal Picture, 4 legged: Katie Moseley
Bird, Fowl, or Poultry Picture:
Deborah Ostertag
Portrait: Julie Roth
Action: Casey Hulbert
Sports: Deborah Ostertag
Architectural: Katie Mills
Still Life: Julie Roth
Any Other: Angelina Dobiesz
Digital Enhanced/Photoshopped: Katie Ostantoski
Children 8-15
Unusual Picture: Kennedy Ayres
Landscape Picture: Gabby Edington
Animal Picture, 4 legged: Kennedy Ayres
Bird, Fowl, or Poultry Picture: Helena Alto
Architectural: Kennedy Ayres
Any Other: Landen Budden
Children 5-7
Animal Picture: Alexandria Alto
Bird Picture: Elizabeth Kelty
Display 4x6 Color prints matted in frame: Elizabeth Peters
Any Other Picture: Elizabeth Kelty
WOODWORKING/ELECTRICAL
Woodworking
Apprentice: Alexandria Alto
Handyman: Joseph Edington
Craftsman: David Mickelson
Welding
Senior Welding: Paige Nichols
CRAFTS AND ANTIQUES
Antiques
Antique Clothes: Laurie Riley
Antique Quilts: Marianne Stuart
Antique Glassware: Linda Kiesling
Antique China: Rosemary Bocek
Antique Silver: Linda Kiesling
Antique Collections: Marianne Stuart
Antique Collectibles: Marianne Stuart
Antique (any other): Fred Riley
Crafts
Adult
Handmade Doll/Toy: Jessica Hickey
Jewelry Necklace: Jennifer Henderson
Jewelry Earrings: Eve Hickey
Sculpting: Lily Sandlin
Woodcarving/Woodworking:
David Mickelson
Basketry: Katrina Benjamin
String Art: Michelle Riley
Upcycled/Repurposed Class (Adults)
Upcycled/Repurposed Tin/Cans/
Aluminum: James Cohoon
Upcycled/Repurposed Tools/Scrap Metal/Buckets: Fred Riley
Upcycled/Repurposed Any Item Into Furniture or Décor: Kaitlin Riley
Upcycled/Repurposed Any Other:
Breanna Riley
Youth
Homemade Doll/Toy: Macey VanVleet
Jewelry: Wyatt VanVleet
Folk Art: Elizabeth Peters
Christmas Decoration: Taylor Christmas
Wood Carving/Woodworking: Charles Nolph
String Art: Alexandria Alto
Decorated Birdhouse/Feeder: Elizabeth Kelty
Homemade Card: Taylor Christmas
Models — ships, cars, etc.:
Owen Osantoski
Lego Project: Bryce Marquardt
Coloring Page (any medium): Elizabeth Kelty
Collection (any): Riley Sovis
Unusual Item: Riley Sovis
Any Other Craft: Adalynn Osantoski
Upcycled/Repurposed Class
(Children 5-15)
Upcycled/Repurposed Paper/
Cardboard/Plastic: Elizabeth Peters
Upcycled/Repurposed Wood/Pallet/Chair: Elizabeth Kelty
Upcycled/Repurposed Tin/Cans/Aluminum: Elizabeth Peters
Upcycled/Repurposed Any Other:
Ella Osantoski
Craft Exhibitors with Disabilities
Any Craft (Age 16 and over):
Peter Carpenter
Any Art — drawings, paintings, coloring pages (Age 5-15): Liam Henderson
Any Art — drawings, paintings, coloring pages (Age 16 and over): Malachi Sims
Upcycled/Repurposed — Any Item (Age 16 and over): Malachi Sims
FINE ARTS
Drawings (Adults)
Pen and Ink or Ink w/Color:
Deborah Ostertag
Pencil or Colored Pencil: Angela Deal
Charcoal: Deboarah Ostertag
Crayons: Deborah Ostertag
Watercolor: Deborah Ostertag
Chalk: Deborah Ostertag
Pastels: Jennifer Henderson
Any Other: Erin Glass
Oil Paintings (Adults)
Landscapes: Cani Riessinger
Portrait: Deborah Ostertag
Animals: Deborah Ostertag
Still Life: Deborah Ostertag
Any Other: Crystal Davis
Acrylics (Adults)
Landscapes: Dawn Campbell
Portrait: Deborah Ostertag
Animals: Dawn Campbell
Still Life: Deborah Ostertag
Abstracts: Deborah Ostertag
Any Other: Dawn Campbell
Ceramics (Adults)
Glazed: Eve Hickey
Hand Molded: Crystal Davis
Pottery: Crystal Davis
Stoneware (Glazed): Crystal Davis
Drawings (Children 5 & 6)
Pen and Ink: Connor Vogl
Pencil or Colored Pencil: Owen Osantoski
Crayons: Adalynn Osantoski
Watercolor: Penny Gregoricka
Any Other: Owen Osantoski
Drawings (Children 7-9)
Pen and Ink: Elizabeth Kelty
Pencil or Colored Pencil: Jillian Vogl
Charcoal: Elizabeth Kelty
Crayons: Elizabeth Kelty
Watercolor: Madeline Gregoricka
Chalk: Elizabeth Kelty
Pastels: Elizabeth Kelty
Oil Paintings: Elizabeth Kelty
Any Other: Elizabeth Kelty
Drawings (Children 10-11)
Pen and Ink: Blain Heuer
Pencil or Colored Pencil: Blain Heuer
Watercolor: Riley Sovis
Pastels: Benjamin Sparks
Any Other: Benjamin Sparks
Drawings (Children 12-15)
Pencil or Colored Pencil: Addilynn Aldrich
Watercolor: Adrienne Webb
Pastels: Maria Schmidtfranz
Oil Paintings: Adrienne Webb
Ceramics (Children 5-15)
Glazed: Benjamin Sparks
Hand Molded: Riley Sovis
Pottery: Riley Sovis
Any Other: Aria Budden
Youth Agriculture
Wheat (peck): Lola Smolek, Bristol Martindale, Matthew Green
Soybeans (peck): Lola Smolek, Katlyn Cunningham, Matthew Green, Bristol Martindale
Any Other Bean Variety (peck): Katlyn Cunningham
Corn Dent (10 ears): Henry Kiesling (Superior), Lola Smolek
Corn Dent — peck shelled: Lola Smolek, Lina Sneed, Matthew Green
Soybeans (3 vines): Macie Jacobs, Joseph Jacobs, Vance Otto, Joslin Jacobs, Wyatt Jacobs, Taylor Jacobs, Frank Schlusler, Conner Jacobs, Avery Kruger, Hannah Jacobs, Bristol Martindale, Lola Smolek, Matthew Green,
Brant Kruger
Dry Edible Bean (3 vines): Evan Eicher
Corn Dent (3 stalks): Frank Schlusler, Lola Smolek, Joseph Jacobs, Ralph Schlusler, Matthew Green, Hannah Jacobs, Claude Sneed, Evan Eicher, Conner Vogl, Brianna Birchmeier, Conner Jacobs, Macie Jacobs, Wyatt Jacobs, Vance Otto, Henry Vogl, Joslin Jacobs, Marissa Jacobs, Henry Kiesling, Matthew Mitosinka, Bristol Martindale
Sugar Beets: Evan Eicher, Nicholas Zdunic, Austin Eicher, Bristol Martindale
Wheat (sheaf): Lola Smolek, Matthew Green, Matthew Mitosinka
Any Forage — green/fresh (sheaf): Lola Smolek, Bristol Martindale
Baled Straw — any variety: Vance Otto, Lola Smolek (Superior)
Baled Forage — any variety: Lola Smolek, Vance Otto, Frank Schlusler, Brett Riley, Ralph Schlusler, Alexander Scouill
Youth Creative Writing
Short Story Superior: Paige Turnwald
Short Story Blue Ribbons: Julie Dieck, Paige Turnwald, Aubrey DeMeritt, Grace Basso
Long Story (300 or more words)
Superior: Julie Dieck
Long Story (300 or more words)
Blue Ribbons: Aubrey DeMerritt, Bella Grass, Julie Dieck, Grace Basso, Gwynne Lockwood
Story with Illustrations Superior:
Grace Basso
Story with Illustrations Blue Ribbons: Norah Randolph, Lina Sneed, Kenzie Braid, Grace Basso
News Writing Blue Ribbons: Sara Dammann
