OWOSSO — Caledonia Township resident Kevin Rathbun this week became the second Republican to formally announce a run for term-limited Ben Frederick’s state House seat in 2022.
Rathbun, a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Army and Corunna graduate, announced his campaign for state representative via a press release.
“I have seen how government mismanaged the pandemic, the shutdowns and business,” Rathbun said. “We need leadership in Lansing that promotes and grows our economy, not shutting it down. We need policies that make us healthy, not backwards mandates that help no one.”
Rathbun joins political newcomer Daylen Howard, of Owosso, as a Republican candidate for the seat. No other candidates, Republican or Democratic, have announced runs for the seat or registered fundraising committees with the state.
The 85th state House district currently includes all of Shiawassee County, as well as 10 townships in western and southern Saginaw County.
House and Senate seats in Michigan will be reapportioned before the 2022 election. The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission has not yet released any tentative maps for future district boundaries.
According to a biography Rathbun provided, he is an Owosso native, attended Corunna Public Schools and enlisted in the Army his senior year.
Following graduation, he married fellow Corunna graduate Ashley Parsons.
Rathbun served two tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. He spent the remainder of his service stateside.
Rathbun said he is a “pro-life, pro-gun conservative who is committed to election integrity” as well as reducing spending in the nearly $70 billion state budget.
“I was asked to run, and to make sure we have strong leadership in Lansing. I would be honored to serve my community and my neighbors in this role,” Rathbun said.
Frederick, R-Owosso, currently holds the seat, but is term-limited.
Frederick first was elected in November 2016. He defeated Democrat Andrea Kelly Garrison by 15,339 votes in 2020 (65.2% to 34.8%).
