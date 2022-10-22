OWOSSO — He’s never lived there, but as Kadon Hebekesuer opens up Hebs Barbershop at 822 W. Main St. in Westown, it’s still a homecoming of sorts.
Hebekesuer knows these walls well. They previously housed ‘Round Midnight Records, of which he was an enthusiastic patron.
“I used to come in here all the time and get music here from the guy who owned it. I loved coming in here and this is why I wanted the building,” Hebekesuer said.
When ‘Round Midnight decided, in the midst of an ownership change, to vacate its Westown digs ahead of a planned 204 W. Main St. in Downtown, Hebekesuer — rootless after shuttering his shop at 1308 E. M-21 in Owosso, on Sept. 30. — leapt at the chance to rehome in an old haunt.
Of course, Hebekesuer, who started Hebs in July 2020, has other reasons for valuing his new premises.
“I think we’re going to have a lot better business here,” he said. “There’s more room to grow. The town’s up and coming. I’ve always liked Westown; it’s a cool and historic location.”
Hebekesuer said the number of customers per day typically varies, but he estimates having between 50 and 100 regulars.
“It’s kind of the way barbery goes — the ups and downs, the ebbs and flows,” he said.
Hebekesuer, 31, says he’s been cutting hair since his high school days when he gave himself mohawks. Eventually he graduated from Barber/Styling College of Lansing in 2017, before cutting his teeth for two years at Campus Barbers in East Lansing.
Working on Michigan State University’s campus, Hebekesuer enjoyed meeting people from all backgrounds, including customers from far-flung locales like Kenya and Australia.
“I love being able to talk to people. Everybody needs a haircut, so I’ve met people from all across the world,” he said. “I feel good if I have someone come in here and I can crack a couple of jokes and leave them with a smile.”
After his time in East Lansing, Hebekesuer returned to Owosso where he’s lived most of his life.
“I want many years of a successful business and enough (money) to feed my family and build a decent and (the same) for anyone else who works here with me,” he said.
Jacob McClelland, 24, is a barber at Hebs Barbershop. Originally from the Upper Peninsula, he also graduated from Barber/Styling College of Lansing in 2021. He came to Hebs after meeting Hebekesuer through a mutual friend.
“I like working with my hands and people, and the more independent, laid-back nature of it and being a part of the community,” McClelland said.
