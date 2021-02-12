Judge sends man to prison for multiple probation violations

CORUNNA — An Owosso man was sentenced to prison Thursday morning by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for violating his probation.
Jason Cousino, 36, was sentenced to one year, nine months to six years in prison. He was credited with 52 days served.
“Everything I asked you to do, you threw back in the court’s face,” Stewart told Cousino before sentencing. “Everything. You begged to be able to go to your grandfather’s funeral out of state, and we let you go. You begged to be let out of jail and we let you go… You had your chance and you blew it. That’s on you, not on us… You made your decisions, then don’t blame me for making mine.”
Defense attorney Jacqueline Babinski asked Stewart to allow Cousino to continue probation, and cited Cousino’s grandfather’s death as a factor that contributed to the probation violation. She asked for inpatient treatment as part of any sentence.
“We would just ask the court to follow the probation department’s recommendation,” Babinski said. “Keep him on (probation). Keep him in jail and keep him there until a bed is available.”
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner said the court had “bent over backward” to accomodate Cousino’s probation. He pointed to Cousino’s use of methamphetamine while on probation — which was the original charge for which he was on probation — and that he had not reported to his probation officer.
Cousino said in a short statement that he wished to continue probation.
“I do take full responsibility,” Cousino said. “I did relapse… I’ve been incarcerated for most of my life, in and out of the system, I haven’t learned to deal with traumatic incidents properly.”
Stewart told Cousino he had numerous chances while on probation. He pointed out several misconduct reports Cousino received while in jail.
“I don’t even care about the use,” Stewart said. “I don’t care about the relapse because we knew it would happen. We were ready for it. The problem is you didn’t come in when you were supposed to. You didn’t report. You flipped your thumb at all of us and that is unacceptable… And then, you’re offensive and misbehaving at the jail. Then your attorney tells me you’re not going to follow my order, there’s no way you’re going to follow my order. We can’t help you. We gave you every chance we possibly could, and you said, ‘Tough, I don’t care. I’m going to do what I want to do.’”
Cousino has numerous felony and misdemeanor convictions that date to 2005, including receiving/concealing a stolen vehicle, unarmed robbery, resisting/obstructing police, and has spent most of his adult life incarcerated.
