OWOSSO — Applications for the Emergency Food Assistance Program are being taken by phone.
The program provides food to low-income residents of Shiawassee County. You must be 18 or older to register and meet the 200 percent of the poverty index: Family size one -$25,520; family size two -$34,480; family size three -$43,440. For each additional family member, add $8,960.
Distribution is from May 5 to 15. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
The first day will be drive-through only. Begin on Corunna Avenue, drive to the ramp area, stay in your car, have ID in hand for verification.
Workers will check off your name at the back of the building where food will be put in vehicles; drive out the back driveway.
If you do not have someone designated to pick up food, call the CACS office at (989) 723-3115 and designate someone.
If you are not registered, call the office to pre-register.
