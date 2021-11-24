LANSING — A former assistant prosecutor faces misdemeanors for arriving to work under the influence of alcohol while possessing two firearms while under the influence, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday.
Then-Assistant Prosecutor Christopher Brown faced charges after allegedly showing up for an Aug. 4 trial several hours late and then testing at more than 0.1 on a blood alcohol content test. Brown was later fired from his position.
The case was referred to the Michigan Department of Attorney General for a special prosecutor because of conflicts regarding Shiawassee County officials.
Brown was charged in Shiawassee County’s 66th District Court with one count of operating under the influence of alcohol, a 93-day misdemeanor; and two counts of possession of a firearm by a person under the influence, also 93-day misdemeanors.
Brown waived his arraignment early Tuesday morning, Nessel’s office said. His next appearance is an in-person pretrial hearing before Judge Ward L. Clarkson at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 13.
“Those who swear to uphold the law must also adhere to its principles,” Nessel said. “My office stands ready to hold accountable anyone who fails to abide by their oath.”
In August, Brown, the lead prosecutor in a criminal sexual conduct trial before 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart, was supposed to deliver closing arguments. As court employees, the jury and defendant waited, Brown arrived at his office nearly two hours after being due in court. He allegedly admitted to being under the influence.
According to Nessel’s office, Brown subsequently blew a 0.113 during a preliminary breath test (PBT) and later a blood draw indicated a blood alcohol concentration of 0.143 grams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood. A subsequent search of his vehicle revealed he also had two loaded firearms with him.
Brown was charged and posted bond. Prosecutor Scott Koerner requested the AG’s Office step in. Brown also was fired from his position.
“This is a sad day for my office,” Koerner said in press release at the time. “Mr. Brown was a rising star in the legal community. He is a talented and dynamic trial attorney and his presence on my staff will be missed.”
Brown started with the prosecutor’s office in summer 2020. Including the August trial, he was the lead on five jury trials during his employment, earning convictions in all of them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.