Perry Public Schools to seek bond

PERRY — Perry school Superintendent Lori Haven this week said the school board has approved a proposal for the November ballot that seeks nearly $10 million for district improvements.
Haven said the Perry Public Schools Board of Education approved the bond proposal June 21. The ballot request will seek a $9.85-million, 25-year bond. The board had previously voted May 17 to authorize Integrated Designs Inc. (IDI) to draft and submit language necessary to place the measure on the November 2021 ballot.
The bond, if approved, would fund the addition of heating and air conditioning for the gym and cafeteria at Perry Elementary School, full roof replacement at Perry middle and high schools, and instructional technology upgrades district-wide.
“We are very excited to share information with our community about the scope of the bond and how it could positively impact our students, families, and surrounding community,” Haven said via email this week.
The bond also would cover the addition of an FFA livestock barn at Perry High School, as well as lighting upgrades to the district’s football stadium and middle school auditorium, among other items.
The proposal, developed by a Strategic Planning Committee comprised of community stakeholders, would not increase the district’s current millage rate, but would extend the current debt levy by about 13 years. Perry’s School Bond Loan Fund (SBLF) participation would extend three years — to 2036 — with an additional 10 years of bond payments after repayment of the SBLF loan.
The district’s current 1-mill sinking fund, approved by voters in May 2018, provides funds for infrastructure, though with rapidly aging facilities, the district is exploring other ways to finance improvements while maintaining a healthy general fund balance.
“When you start talking about trying to repair a roof or you’re trying to repair a boiler, those things are far in excess …” Dave Moore, an educational consultant with IDI, previously said. “While you could do it with a sinking fund project, you’d have to save up for three, four, five years. One of the things that this bond will do for you is it will allow you to identify and address those things right away, not nickle and diming here and there. We can get that roof done versus trying to patch it, repair it, (incur) those kinds of costs.”
“(The bond) really would set us up well to be using our general fund dollars differently, which is necessary for us to get above (5 to 6 percent fund balance),” Haven said during a previous meeting. “I really would like us to break through into 8 percent, 10 percent fund balance so that we have some wiggle room and some ability to continue to meet students’ needs and staff needs.”
The district last approved a bond in 2011 — $2.99 million for various remodeling and upgrade projects.
It also approved a $15.9 million bond in 2004.
