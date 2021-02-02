Carson promoted to undersheriff

CORUNNA — Sheriff Brian BeGole recently announced former Lt. Cory Carson has been named the new undersheriff for Shiawassee County, replacing Robert Brancheau, who retired after 21 years with the Sheriff’s Office.
Brancheau was one of five sheriff’s office employees to leave the department at the end of 2020.
Brancheau (21 years), Lt. Scott Shenk (28 years), Sgt. Doug Chapman (26 years), Dep. Craig Lawson (20 years) and Dep. David Flores (17 years) represent 112 years of law enforcement experience leaving the county.
Carson, 49, has been a corrections deputy, a road patrol sergeant, a detective and most recently lieutenant of the road patrol unit.
“As sheriff I realize the importance of having qualified people in positions where critical decisions are made. Having started our careers together here at the Sheriff’s Office I have seen Undersheriff Carson’s accomplishments and recognize his leadership qualities,” BeGole said in a press release. “Undersheriff Carson possesses the qualities of a true law enforcement professional and has been well respected in all of the positions he has commanded. I find it very fortunate to be able to draw on his proven knowledge, skills and abilities and look forward to what his experience will bring.”
In addition to appointing Carson undersheriff, BeGole also named his replacement to lead road patrol, Lt. Rob Herrick.
“After an extensive written promotional examination and competitive oral board interview that included the participation of three separate sheriffs offices in the state of Michigan, I selected Rob Herrick as the new road patrol lieutenant,” BeGole said. “Lt. Herrick‘s communications skills, past performance, attention to detail, and his progressive thinking and planning were also factors in my decision. I feel Lt. Herrick fosters my same beliefs; that through good communication and relations we are able to accomplish so much more and I’m looking forward to tapping into his new energy and fresh ideas in the coming years.”
Carson said his long working relationship with BeGole is a benefit in his new position.
“I am excited for this new opportunity and look forward to being your undersheriff. It is an honor and privilege to work alongside Brian BeGole, whom I have known for 20-plus years and worked with him in a variety of roles and capacities within law enforcement,” Carson said via email. “This position has always been something that I have aspired for and couldn’t be happier to continue my work and efforts for the safety and protection of this community that I call home.”
A Lansing native, Carson had ties to the Shiawassee area growing up. His father coached basketball in Perry during the late 1960s. After graduating from Lake Superior State University, Carson interned with the Michigan State Police, working alongside MSP troopers in Shiawassee County.
“I met a lot of great people both with the state police and the sheriff’s office, and I kind of knew that this was the place I wanted to stay,” he said in 2018.
Carson was hired as a reserve officer with the Owosso and Corunna police forces, and then worked as a part-time officer with the Durand Police Department. Eventually, Carson became a full-time officer in Perry before taking a job with the sheriff’s office in 1997.
“The sheriff and I have worked together since I started my career,” Carson said. “Our sheriff is a great leader, and treats his employees the way he wants to be treated. I know that the sheriff values my opinion and ideas. The sheriff knows that I will always give me true opinion, and not what he just wants to hear.”
BeGole and Carson worked together in Durand, and then together with the sheriff’s office, initially as correctional deputies in the jail before coming out and working on the road patrol as partners.
“The citizens of Shiawassee County have been my family for the last 26 years and I look forward to continuing that relationship over this next term,” Carson said. “To be able to be the voice for our department, and to continue to give back to the community is one of the many reasons why I accepted this position. I am honored to represent the people of Shiawassee County and look forward to developing continued relationships and accomplishing the communities needs and concerns.”
As road patrol lieutenant, Carson was tasked with doing all background checks for prospective employees, managing schedules and also handling a lot of walk-in complaints.
On top of those duties, Carson helped with the detective bureau, where he worked for 10 years prior to being promoted to lieutenant.
“Lt. Robert Herrick replaced my position,” Carson said. “I consider Herrick to be the best candidate for the position, and to carry on the continued positive efforts of the road patrol. We look forward to the new Initiatives brought forth by him in this new role and we will continue to support his efforts to help him and the road patrol be successful.”
