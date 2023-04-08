Quiet giver left lasting legacy; memorial fundraising dinner set for April 15

OVID — To hear his daughters tell it, the quiet gifts Randy Grubaugh gave made him the happiest … and there were many.
The depths of Grubaugh’s generosity were unknown even to his family, for a time.
By DAWN PARKER
Argus-Press Staff Writer
OVID — To hear his daughters tell it, the quiet gifts Randy Grubaugh gave made him the happiest … and there were many.
The depths of Grubaugh’s generosity were unknown even to his family, for a time.
“For years, I never knew that dad had been sending kids to (summer) camp until he came to me one day and asked me if my oldest daughter, Katie, wanted to go,” daughter Mandi Harden remembered.
“She was probably about nine at the time. Dad told me that day how every year he would donate money to a local church so that kids could go to camp, and he wanted to make sure that his grandchildren had that opportunity too. It was so sweet.”
Grubaugh was 62 when he died on Dec. 7, 2021 of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. The close-knit family was devastated, but they found their way out of their grief in a way they are sure he would have heartily embraced.
“My sister (Korie Strachota) and I thought the best way to honor Dad’s memory would be to establish a camp scholarship fund,” Harden said.
To beef up this scholarship fund, the sisters are hosting a Swiss steak dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at the Ovid VFW Hall at 218 S. Main St. Tickets are $15 per person, and include mashed potatoes and gravy, homemade macaroni and cheese — Grandma Mary’s recipe, Harden says, including potato chips on top — carrots and dinner rolls.
The evening will also include a pie auction, with fruit pies, cream pies and cheesecakes and a 50-50 raffle, with the winner drawn at the end of dinner.
Harden said Grubaugh never wanted any recognition for his giving and would likely be embarrassed by the attention being paid now.
“When he saw a need, he found practical ways to meet those needs and to help people when they might least expect it,” Harden said.
“I’ll never forget how he explained to me that even though it didn’t seem important at first, it was his way of giving back.”
Around $250 gets a kid to a 4-to-5 day “sleepaway” camp. Harden said the goal for 2023 is raising $5,000, which would provide scholarships for 20-25 campers. The sisters are partnering with Heartland Church of Ovid to manage the camp scholarships.
Scholarship recipients may choose between Camp Faholo in Grass Lake and Lost Valley Camp in Gaylord.
Those interested in scholarships are advised to go to one of the sisters’ fundraising events, Harden said, or visit them on Wednesday evening for at Heartland Church during a youth group session.
Can’t make dinner, but want to help? Gifts to the Randy Grubaugh Camp Scholarship Memorial may be mailed directly to Heartland Church, P.O. Box 404, Ovid, MI 48866 with “camp fund” in the memo line.
