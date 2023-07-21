Durand Chicken BBQ fundraiser to benefit locomotive restoration being held today

DURAND — Five community organizations in Durand are working together again this year to put on the 21st annual Durand Chicken Barbecue.
The dinner will be held today from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Durand Eagles lodge at 5240 S. New Lothrop Rd. This year’s fundraiser will benefit the National Railroad Memorial Inc. (NRMI).
The dinner’s sponsors are Durand VFW Post 2272, the Durand Lions Club, Eagles Aerie 3851, the Durand Chamber of Commerce and the local Rotary Club.
A plate at today’s dinner costs $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, and is free for children 5 and under.
In addition to chowing down on grilled chicken, attendees can participate in a raffle with a top prize of $1,000 at 6 p.m. There will also be a horseshoe tournament at 10 a.m. A ticket for the chicken dinner must be purchased for tournament entry.
The NMRI is a Durand-based 501(c)3 nonprofit. Founded in 2010, its main mission is to establish, in Durand, a national monument “to the workers in every craft and trade of the railroad,” that would serve both as “a memorial to those who died in the course of this work, and a testimonial for the railroaders who continue to keep America moving forward by rail,” per an organization press release.
The memorial, still in the concept stage, per the NMRI release, would reside in Durand’s Diamond District Park, on land the city set aside for the purpose in 2010.
In the meantime, the organization has committed to helping restore the “static rail equipment,” at Durand’s Iron Horse Park.
Per the press release, the NMRI is “already finishing restoration of the 1890s Gate Tower,” at Iron Horse and will soon begin restoration world on the the park’s historic Grand Trunk Western (GTW) locomotive No. 5632.
Locomotive No. 5632 was given to the city by the Grand Trunk Western Railroad after it was retired from use in 1958. It was moved to its spot in Iron Horse Park for dedication in 1961.
According to the NMRI, the engine is “the last surviving GTW Pacific-type, Class K-4, 4-6-2 configuration which was delivered to the GTW in 1929.”
Restoring the engine will require extensive amounts of time and labor.
The NMRI’s plans for the engine include:
n Removing “a lot of smaller pieces to be cleaned and repaired for final reassemble”
n Clearing all rust and peeling paint on the engine to prepare for a fresh paint job
n Opening, inspecting and cleaning the engine’s boiler and smoke box
n Checking all the bearings
n Cleaning, removal and repair of metal sheeting
n Replacing wood framing in the cab
n Installing a new whistle will be to replace the one that was stolen.
The engine’s new paint scheme will be black with a grey graphite smoke box, as it was in 1929 when it rolled out of the shop. The lettering on the cab and the Grand Trunk Western logo on the tender will be redone with attention to detail.
The NMRI hopes that the money raised at today’s chicken dinner will be sufficient to allow their restoration of GTW No. 5632 to be completed by the end of the summer.
Last year’s chicken dinner raised funds to help complete the handicap accessible sidewalk in Trumble Park, which was installed this May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.