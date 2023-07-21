Durand Chicken BBQ fundraiser to benefit locomotive restoration being held today

Grand Trunk Western Locomotive No. 5632 is seen here in Durand's Iron Horse Park.

 Courtesy Photo

DURAND — Five community organizations in Durand are working together again this year to put on the 21st annual Durand Chicken Barbecue.

The dinner will be held today from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Durand Eagles lodge at 5240 S. New Lothrop Rd. This year’s fundraiser will benefit the National Railroad Memorial Inc. (NRMI).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.