CORUNNA — A Grand Ledge man was charged in Shiawassee County Monday with 18 felonies for allegedly committing three sexual assaults against three separate minor female victims within a 12-hour time span.
Gabriel Mwepu, 23, whose nationality is unclear, was charged with 10 counts of third-degree CSC (person 13-15), and five counts each of accosting a minor for immoral purposes, and using a computer to commit a crime.
Shiawassee County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Brown said his office would prosecute Mwepu, who is not an American citizen, to “the fullest extent of the law,” and noted Mwepu was in the United States on an expired student visa, and was ordered to surrender his passport.
“Mr. Mwepu is a monster that preyed on underage victims,” Brown said via text message. “He is charged with multiple counts of CSC, as well as other felonies.”
Mwepu was arraigned Monday in 66th District Court before Magistrate Dan Nees; he pleaded not guilty to all charges. Court records do not indicate the amount of bond, and it is unknown whether Mwepu is currently lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail.
The Shiawassee County Public Defender’s Office was appointed as defense counsel at Monday’s arraignment. The next scheduled court appearances for Mwepu are 8:15 a.m. May 26 for a probable cause conference, and 2 p.m. June 1 for a preliminary examination — both in 66th District Court.
In Michigan, each count of CSC-3 is punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Each count of accosting a child for immoral purposes carries a possible four-year prison term or a $4,000 fine. Using a computer to commit a crime is also punishable by up to four years.
Mwepu has no prior criminal history in Shiawassee County. A search of Eaton County court records returned no results.
