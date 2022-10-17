Brother of admitted killer wins nearly $1M settlement in property dispute

By JOSH CHAMPLIN
Argus-Press Staff Writer
CORUNNA — Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart Friday ruled in favor of Paul Latunski, the brother and conservator for admitted killer Mark Latunski, in a civil lawsuit regarding Mark Latunski’s property, ordering the man who purchased it at auction and lived there for four months to pay Paul Latunski about $1 million.
Stewart ruled Steven and Alex Deehl will be jointly liable for $906,933. Alex Deehl will himself be liable for $41,204 in attorney fees.
Paul Latunski was named as the conservator for his brother’s property Feb. 26, 2020, immediately before a Shiawassee County Sheriff’s foreclosure auction of the property. The property was purchased at the auction by Steven Deehl’s son, Alex Deehl, on his behalf for just over $100,000.
Alex Deehl then entered the property, changed the locks, posted a notice of abandonment and changed the utilities into his name. Paul Latunski attempted to redeem the property, or pay the amount that Mark Latunski had fallen behind on the mortgage.
In Michigan, owners of foreclosed homes can negate a bank sale (“redeem”) by paying the purchase prices, plus fees, to the purchaser within a set period of time — typically six months, but sometimes as long as one year. If the property is considered abandoned, the period is 30 days.
Paul Latunski’s former attorney Justin English eventually submitted a “redemption” payment of $103,000 to the attorney for Steven Deehl, and the property was returned to Paul Latunski. However, the residence had suffered several break-ins and a significant amount of property was missing, and damages had occurred to the home while Alex Deehl was residing there. Paul Latunski later filed the civil suit seeking awards for damages.
Stewart ruled Paul Latunski’s testimony was credible and Alex Deehl’s was argumentative when asked questions.
“The court finds that Alex (Deehl) forcibly broke into plaintiff’s home and changed the locks,” Stewart said Friday. “He went into the home shortly thereafter. He had no right to do so. Under those facts, the court has no difficulty finding that Alex (Deehl) committed an unauthorized invasion in plaintiff’s private property.”
Mark Latunski, who had owned the home and property, is being held in the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Saline. He was initially found incompetent to stand trial for the December 2019 murder and mutilation of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon.
He pleaded guilty to Bacon’s murder earlier this month and is awaiting sentencing in the criminal case.
Stewart also ruled Alex Deehl was liable for unlawful ejectment, after an altercation between Alex Deehl and Paul Latunski, in which Paul Latunski was arrested before being released.
“The truth is that Alex Deehl was a trespasser, and was squatting in the home, and attempting to prevent Paul (Latunski) for caring for the property on Mark (Latunski)’s behalf,” Stewart said.
Stewart also ruled Steven Deehl was “vicariously liable” for Alex Deehl’s actions, describing them as “fraudulent.”
“It’s beyond dispute that Alex acted as Steven’s agent,” Stewart said. Steven Deehl also claimed he had no control over Alex Deehl living at the property, which Stewart said he found hard to believe.
Paul Latunski’s attorney Curtis Zaleski said Stewart’s ruling is to send a message that “you can’t do this kind of thing in Shiawassee County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.