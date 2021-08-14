By JOSH CHAMPLIN
Argus-Press Staff Writer
FLINT — Three Owosso residents each were sentenced to at least 25 years in prison each for their roles in the 2018 drug-related stabbing murder of Austin Culkins, more than three years after his death.
According to Genesee County court records, co-defendants Mataya Shaw, 26, Frederick Clark, 31, and Christian Lover, 27, all were sentenced Friday morning by 7th Circuit Court Judge David Newblatt for second-degree murder.
Culkins’ body was found about 11 a.m. April 21, 2018, in a field near the intersection of Jennings and Baldwin roads in Genesee County’s Mundy Township after a call about a suspicious vehicle parked at the site. Michigan State Police, Flint Metro Police and Genesee County Sheriff’s Office deputies say Culkins’ body was on the ground next to a truck with California license plates.
The three suspects were arrested the day after Culkins’ murder, following a shoplifting incident at a nearby gas station. Police say they were covered in mud and left a Pop-Tart wrapper from a pastry they had stolen in the restroom of the station.
In a separate, but related case, Shaw and Cody Clark, 27, of Owosso, previously broke into the home of a man they suspected to have stolen their drugs and money.
According to police, Shaw and Cody Clark held the man hostage and proceeded to physically attack him over a period of several hours, and live-streamed the incident on Facebook.
The victim, however, was not responsible for the thefts. and after the kidnapping, Shaw and Cody Clark turned their suspicions toward Culkins, according to police.
Culkins had recently relocated from California to Owosso about one month before his murder. He had met and become friends with Cody Clark while working together in California and Nevada.
Cody Clark was sentenced in July 2019 to at least 13 years for his role in the kidnapping and assault.
Shaw was sentenced in June 2019 to at least nine and a half years for her part the a kidnapping and assault case in Shiawassee County.
Shaw also agreed to “provide truthful testimony” about co-defendants Frederick Clark and Lover, and admitted to police she watched from Culkins’ truck as Lover and Frederick Clark stabbed Culkins to death.
Shaw also pleaded guilty in June 2019 to second-degree murder and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance causing death. However, she could not be sentenced at that time because co-defendants Frederick Clark and Lover had not entered pleas, and the COVID pandemic halted jury trials in Michigan for most of 2020.
Frederick Clark and Lover both entered no contest pleas in the murder case on Aug. 2, according to court records.
The sentence Shaw received Friday in the murder will run concurrently with that of the 2019 Shiawassee County sentence. She was credited with 1,207 served.
Frederick Clark was given credit for 1,208 days served toward his sentence.
Lover will not receive credit for the time he has been jailed while awaiting trial because he was on parole at the time of Culkins’ murder. The 25-year sentence will not begin until his previous sentence is completed.
As part of the sentencing agreement with Genesee County prosecutors, the original first-degree murder charges were reduced to second degree.
In Michigan, first-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
