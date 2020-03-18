CORUNNA — City officials announced Tuesday that due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Corunna City Hall will be closed to the public until March 30.
The move to close city hall to visitors comes just one day after officials imposed a number of restrictions, including suspending all city board and commission meetings — with the exception of the Corunna City Council — through April 5.
To contact city hall, call (989) 743-3650 or visit corunna-mi.gov.
For those that need to make payments to city hall, the Corunna Police Department or the Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department, the following options are available:
n Mail payment to city of Corunna, 402 N. Shiawassee St., Corunna, MI 48817.
n Place payment in the drop box located by the police entrance.
n Go to the city website at corunna-mi.gov and select the online taxes or utilities link.
n Call (989) 743-3650.
Credit card payments will be accepted over the phone, though there are some exceptions.
