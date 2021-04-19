LANSING — The Michigan Associated Press Media Editors group this week announced numerous Argus-Press staff members received awards in the group’s annual competition.
Managing Editor Dan Basso, Sports Editor Ryan Weiss, and staff writers Greyson Steele, Sally York and Connor Mathes all received honors.
The Argus-Press competes in Division I, which includes 25 Michigan news organizations, such as those from Holland, Howell, Mount Pleasant and Midland. Division II, for mid-size news groups, includes 19 news outlets while Division I includes the Detroit Free Press, Detroit News and Grand Rapids Press.
Finalists are announced in March and award winners were named April 14 during an evening Zoom session.
Journalists from across the state offered entries from 2020 in two dozen categories in editing/design, multimedia, graphics, photography, sports and news.
Weiss placed first in best illustration or graphic highlighting the 2019-20 All-Area girls basketball team. Judges said it stood out with its use of cut-outs and emphasis on capturing moments of action.
In the same category, Basso was second with a illustration on how contact tracing works and Weiss completed the Argus-Press sweep with a third-place illustration depicting Shiawassee County’s electoral shifts as a bellwether county.
Basso placed second in best headline writing for a selection of four headlines from throughout the year.
Mathes finished second in best investigative reporting with a series on a disputed Laingsburg basketball game loss. “This reporting managed to convey the emotion that is always present in high school sports.”
York was third in the best spot news photo category with a photo of a military police officer greeting his children after returning from overseas.
Steele placed third in best feature writing for a piece recapping the damaged caused by a 2019 tornado and how residents affected recovered.
Basso also finished third in best full-page design for a front page that used a book cover design as both artwork and the main headline.
